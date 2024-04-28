Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man City: Key stats

Here are the key facts and figures following Sunday’s game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Manchester City have won eight of their last nine Premier League away games (D1) and have now won more games on their travels this season in the competition (12) than they managed in the whole of last season (11).

After winning two of their first three Premier League games under Nuno Espirito Santo (L1), Nottingham Forest have since won just two of their past 15 games in the competition (D4 L9). The Reds have now suffered more league defeats this season (19) than in the whole of last season (18).

Nottingham Forest have conceded 23 Premier League goals from set pieces, excluding penalties, this season. In the competition's history, only Fulham in 2013-14 (28), Tottenham in 2007-08 (26) and West Brom in 2010-11 (24) have ever shipped more set piece goals in a single campaign.

Since the start of last season, Kevin De Bruyne has assisted Erling Haaland 11 times in the Premier League, which is at least three more than any other player has assisted a single teammate in this time.

After not scoring in any of his first 32 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions, Josko Gvardiol has since scored three goals in his past five appearances for the club.