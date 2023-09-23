Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman reveals key difference in Fighting Irish rematch vs. Ohio State

Will the second time be the charm for Marcus Freeman and No. 9 Notre Dame against Ohio State?

Ryan Day's fourth-ranked squad travels to South Bend for the "College GameDay" game of the week looking to build toward another College Football Playoff run under Ryan Day. The Buckeyes started their most recent run to the postseason in 2022 with a 21-10 victory over Freeman and his Fighting Irish in Ohio Stadium.

Notre Dame appears better equipped to take on Day's Buckeyes in 2023, thanks in large part to the arrival of Wake Forest transfer quarterback Sam Hartman, who in four games has thrown for 1,061 yards and 13 touchdowns to no interceptions. But that's not the biggest difference Freeman sees between Saturday's matchup vs. Ohio State and the one from 2022.

Instead, Freeman said on his "GameDay" appearance, it's something as simple as experience. Indeed, his game last year vs. the Buckeyes not only was the first game of the season, but also the first game of his head-coaching career. And it happened to be against his alma mater, all of which generated what he called "a lot of distraction."

"I think you go into your first game in your first season at your alma mater, there's a lot of distraction and a lot of noise that doesn't dictate the outcome of the game. So for me to go fast forward into Year 2, going into Week 5 for us, the experience, there's no substitution. And so to be able to say, 'OK, you can turn down the volume of the noise. That really doesn't dictate the outcome of the game.' And focus on the things that matter."

The Fighting Irish didn't play bad, necessarily, in their 2022 season opener vs. the Buckeyes. C.J. Stroud, the eventual No. 2 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, completed 23 of 34 passes for 223 yards and two scores. But the Fighting Irish struggled offensively, punting six straight times to end the game.

The expectations are certainly higher in 2023 for the Irish, and that's something Freeman has embraced wholeheartedly amid a 4-0 start. Notre Dame will don its green jerseys, and the second-year coach has asked Fighting Irish faithful to don similarly green gear vs. the Buckeyes

"We're going to embrace this atmosphere," Freeman said, "because not every Saturday is like this in South Bend. This is special."

