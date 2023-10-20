Notre Dame's Lou Holtz apologizes to Ohio State's Ryan Day on 'Pat McAfee Show' — sort of

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day finally received the apology he craved from Lou Holtz.

Well, kind of.

Ahead of the No. 3 Buckeyes' (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) game against No. 6 Penn State (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday, a Holtz impersonator apologized to Day on "The Pat McAfee Show" live from Columbus, Ohio. Holtz, the beloved former Notre Dame coach, had said earlier in the season that Ohio State hadn't been physical enough to beat elite opponents. The Buckeyes responded by beating the Fighting Irish on Sept. 23 in South Bend, teeing up Day to go viral by calling out Holtz after the game.

“I did want to come up here and kind of clear the air with you," said Holtz impersonator Ty Schmit, a member of "The Pat McAfee Show," on Friday. "Because listen, like I said when we were back at Notre Dame when you guys played there? I used to coach at Ohio State back with Woody Hayes, I won a national championship. I love Columbus, I love all these people out here. Listen, I didn’t mean to chap your ass like that – I really didn’t and I felt so dang bad afterwards.

“I woke up the next morning and, low and behold, Ryan Day wants to beat the hell out of me. I did not feel good about it, I never meant to disrespect you or your boys,” Schmit continued. “If you took disrespect or you thought I was making a mockery of you or your program? I apologize and I’m sorry that we ever got in that situation.”

Day and fake Holtz then shook hands, marking the end of the feud.

Kind of.

Ryan Day explains Lou Holtz feud

Day explained his side of the story after the apology by fake Holtz.

“I got a few text messages from people. I saw some of the real stuff that went on before,” Day said Friday. “You hear things and then it kind of mounts up. There’s certain points in your life when you get challenged in certain ways. You’ve got to stand up for the people you believe in, the hard work and everybody that our program puts so much into it. You’ve got to stand up for it.

"Then, afterwards, I saw all the fun that was being had and the laughs that were being had. I thought it was hilarious.”

"Afterwards I saw all the laughs that were being had and I thought it was hilarious"



Who is Lou Holtz impersonator Ty Schmit?

The Lou Holtz impersonator who commonly appears on "The Pat McAfee Show" in Notre Dame gear and a prosthetic mask, is Ty Schmit, a member of the show.

Schmit often asks questions to guests of the show and has also done impersonations of Mel Kiper and Nick Sirianni.

Explaining the Ryan Day, Lou Holtz feud

The feud began when Holtz, appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show", said he felt Notre Dame was a better team than Ohio State and the Buckeyes didn't stack up physically with the Fighting Irish.

After Ohio State beat Notre Dame 17-14 in South Bend, Day clapped back at Holtz's claim in an interview with the NBC broadcast immediately following the game.

“I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is right now,” Day said. “What he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We’re proud to be from Ohio. It’s always been Ohio against the world, and it’ll continue to be Ohio against the world. But I’ll tell you what: I love those kids. We’ve got a tough team.”

Then, Holtz, 86, responded to the situation on Outkick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich" podcast.

“I’m sorry that Coach Day was offended by it,” Holtz said Sept. 26. “I hope he goes on and has a wonderful year. I don’t think they’ll be a great football team. I really don’t. I felt Notre Dame won the football game. All we had to do was fall on the ball. The last two minutes, the opposition is not Ohio State. The opposition is the clock."

