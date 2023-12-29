Notre Dame's Jaden Mickey faces emotional Sun Bowl game after mother's passing
Notre Dame defensive back Jaden Mickey will play with a heavy heart today in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Oregon State.
According to media reports, his mother, Nilka, who had been ill, died on Thursday night from cancer.
According to the South Bend Tribune, Nilka had been in hospice care since the fall and had been battling the cancer since 2020.
