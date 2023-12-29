Notre Dame's depth too much for Oregon State in Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, 40-8

A Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl filled with replacements figured to come down to whether Notre Dame or Oregon State had the best depth.

That always looked to be a big Fighting Irish advantage, and in a game that has brought so much unpredictability over the years, this is a case where form held.

Notre Dame jumped up on the Beavers early, never let their offense in the game and got a steady performance from backup quarterback Steve Angeli as the Irish pulled away for a 40-8 victory in front of 48,223 fans.

An Irish defense less hit by opt-outs was supposed to dominate Oregon State and third-team quarterback Ben Gulbranson and it did. The Beavers took one snap on Notre Dame's end of the field in the first 50 minutes, coming on a desperation drive at the end of the first half.

Notre Dame and Oregon State captains get ready to take sides at the start of the 90th Sun Bowl game in El Paso, Texas Friday, Dec. 29, 2023,

They didn't cross midfield again until the deficit was 33-0.

A pivotal moment came late in the first half when Oregon State used some excellent field position to reach a fourth-and-6 on their own 49. The deficit was only 7-0 at that point, but by then, it was obvious the Beavers needed to do something dramatic and creative to move the ball.

In this case, that meant a fake punt, which Notre Dame was all over. Joshua Burnham's tackle for a 5-yard loss gave the Irish the ball 44 yards away from the end zone, and soon enough, the lead was 14-0.

Notre Dame defense dominates

Without much help from its offense — the Beavers had one rushing yard deep into the fourth quarter — Oregon State's defense got increasingly pushed around in the second half as the score ballooned. When Notre Dame added a safety early in the fourth quarter, its defense had two more points than the Beavers.

Notre Dame mostly leaned on the run, but when it called on Angeli, he was on. After three runs to open the game, Angeli hit Jordan Faison for a 55-yard gain, eventually leading to an opening score.

Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson passes during the 90th Sun Bowl game against Notre Dame in El Paso, Texas on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Angeli finished 14 of 18 for 212 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Faison snagged five catches for 115 yards and earned MVP honors. Starting with the last possession of the first half, Notre Dame scored on four of five possessions.

The one empty trip was a goal-line stand at the Beaver 1, which immediately preceded the safety.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl Sun Bowl Legend and Association Chair Emeritus Jimmy Rogers Jr. dies at 89

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Notre Dame football too much for Oregon State in Sun Bowl game