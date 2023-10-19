Notre Dame's 2023 Opponents: Pittsburgh, Wake Forest offenses struggling; Dabo Swinney scolds Clemson fans

Notre Dame has gotten through the glut of its schedule, the majority of its season, reaching the figurative halfway point already done with literally two thirds of the year.

That lopsided workload came as a result of shuffling the calendar to play Navy in Dublin after that 2020 transatlantic trip was canceled. The Irish were set to play seven games to start 2023, take this week off and then finish with a five-game, ACC-heavy homestretch. But by playing in both Week 0 and Week 1, Notre Dame tilted the calendar to an eight-game beginning before a four games-in-six weeks homestretch.

Some may cite that as the reason the No. 15 Irish (6-2) struggled two weeks ago at Louisville, but regardless, Notre Dame would have been playing its sixth straight game and third straight primetime game against an unbeaten opponent. The true glut of the schedule, facing four straight unbeaten opponents in primetime, always loomed.

Now that the Irish are through it, only one worrisome foe remains, surrounded by three teams with hapless offenses, even if two of them enjoyed highlights this weekend.

Pittsburgh (2-4): New Panthers starting quarterback Christian Veilleux went 12-of-26 for 200 yards and two touchdowns, not exactly the most encouraging of stat lines, to help spring a 38-21 upset of Louisville on Saturday. Pittsburgh did not slow the Cardinals, giving up 430 total yards (and getting outgained by 142 in doing so), including 340 passing yards to Jack Plummer. Rather, the Panthers were gifted three turnovers, yielding two short fields and one interception return for a touchdown.

Those resulting 17 points were the difference in the game.

Similar luck may actually await Pittsburgh, heading to Wake Forest (3:30 ET on ACCN) as a 1-point underdog. The Demon Deacons have quarterback worries, the types that should impact their entire game plan and perhaps deliver the Panthers a winning streak before they arrive in South Bend.

Clemson (4-2): The Tigers had the week off, one head coach Dabo Swinney used to remind fans how good they’ve had it lately. And he isn’t wrong. Clemson has won double-digit games in 12 straight years and seven of the last eight ACC titles. The latter may be a bit of a reach yet this season, but the Tigers could still win 10 games. A fan base upset about that is one dealing in only irrational expectations.

Out of the Top 25 & w/ 2 @theACC losses, @ClemsonFB Tigers coach Dabo Swinney suggested perhaps his team needed more losses: "If you don't go undefeated, people (say) you're terrible, you're losers. Maybe we need to lighten the bandwagon" https://t.co/QMzw6Mgpxj @FootballScoop — John Brice (@JohnDBrice1) October 17, 2023

Clemson heads to Miami (8 ET on ACCN) as a three-point favorite, a small number given the nature of the Hurricanes’ last two losses and distinct likelihood their season is about to spiral out of control.

Wake Forest (3-3): Deacons head coach Dave Clawson pulled starter Mitch Griffis on Saturday, early enough that Wake Forest could still mount a challenge to Virginia Tech but late enough that some damage was done. Michael Kern then impressed, completing 14 of 22 passes for 166 yards, before a sack late in the fourth quarter knocked Kern to the sideline. Clawson said Tuesday that Kern will miss a couple weeks .

So that means a return to Griffis, who has struggled mightily all season, completing just 59.2 percent of his passes and throwing only nine touchdowns compared to six interceptions. The No. 3 quarterback, Santino Marucci, has shown nothing to inspire confidence another quarterback change would help the situation.

Enter Pittsburgh and the No. 40 defense in the SP+ ratings .

Not what you want to hear in mid-October. https://t.co/mT4NDDusmr — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeill_DI) October 14, 2023

Stanford (2-4): The Cardinal trailed Colorado 29-0 at halftime. It won 46-43 in double overtime. Most of the world missed it due to the late Friday night kickoff, but the second half was nothing but high comedy.

Entering halftime, Stanford had gained all of 129 yards, none of which went to receiver Elic Ayomanor. It gained 352 yards in the second half, scoring 36 points, and 264 of those yards were on 12 passes to Ayomanor. Star Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter, coming off a few weeks on the sideline with a lacerated liver, could not keep up with the 6-foot-2 sophomore Ayomanor, once a Notre Dame recruiting target.

Logic suggests Ayomanor and quarterback Ashton Daniels simply found a good thing against an overmatched and out-coached opponent, not something for Irish fans to worry about after Thanksgiving, but those who watched will long remember the Cardinal running the same play over and over again to mount a frenzied comeback victory.

Some perspective will be offered as to the continued success of Ayomanor when Stanford hosts No. 25 UCLA late Saturday night (10:30 ET on ESPN), the Cardinal a 17-point underdog.

Navy (3-3): A quick two-game winning streak has rallied Navy’s season, a 14-0 win at Charlotte something to enjoy but hardly something to brag about. The Midshipmen gained 265 total yards, not enough to keep up with any quality opponents.

One such opponent, not to mention a heated rival, arrives in Annapolis this weekend, No. 22 Air Force a 10.5-point favorite even without its starting quarterback (12 ET on CBS).

Tennessee State (4-2): The Tigers keep winning, following an upset at Kennesaw State with a win against Norfolk State, 24-17. The Sagarin Ratings have moved Tennessee State up into the top-200 teams in the country, effectively the top half of the FCS. It may be small, but it is progress for Eddie George’s team. It now faces Lincoln University, an independent program out of California in its third season.

North Carolina State (4-3): The Wolfpack mounted no challenge for Duke, losing 24-3. Neither team’s offense showed off, both barely breaking 300 total yards, but North Carolina State turned over the ball inside its own 20-yard line, and that mistake was enough to cost the Wolfpack the game. The Blue Devils’ two explosive touchdowns were simply optical dressing.

North Carolina State now has the week off.

Central Michigan (4-3): The Chippewas used 17 straight points to slip past Akron, 17-10, a true meeting of the MAC’s finest. Doubling down on that thought, Central Michigan now heads to Ball State as a 4.5-point favorite (3:30 ET on ESPN+).

No. 3 Ohio State (6-0): Amid injuries to many of their offensive skill players and an outside belief that Purdue is a hostile environment, the Buckeyes cruised to a 41-7 win. Quarterback Kyle McCord led the way with 276 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-28 passing.

Now the fun begins for Ohio State, hosting No. 7 Penn State (12 ET on FOX) as a 4.5-point favorite, the first in three pivotal Big Ten matchups between these two and No. 2 Michigan.

No. 16 Duke (4-1): Since the final minute of their loss to Notre Dame, it was safe to assume the Blue Devils would try to junk up their next game, that win against North Carolina State. With junior quarterback Riley Leonard sidelined by a high-ankle sprain, Duke would trust its defense to create the victory. Indeed, the Wolfpack beat the Blue Devils on a snap-by-snap basis, succeeding on 10 percent more of its snaps than Duke did.

No Riley Leonard, no problem, when you can dominate up front the way Duke did tonight. As I said earlier this week their physicality and approach is a mindset, no matter who is playing QB. NC State did itself no favors with all the mistakes. Big test next week for Duke at FSU. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 15, 2023

Such an approach will be less viable this weekend. The Blue Devils head to No. 4 Florida State (7:30 ET on ABC) as two-touchdown underdogs, and if Riley is not an active part of the offense, it may be hard to conjure up enough production to keep up with a potent Seminoles offense. However, if Riley is available this weekend, that spread should be cut in half.

Pretty clear two of these teams wind up in Charlotte. Remaining ACC games:



FSU - Duke/at WF/at Pitt/Miami

UNC - UVA/at GT/Duke/at Clem/at NCSU

Duke - at FSU/at Lou/WF/at UNC/at UVA/Pitt

Lou - Duke/VT/UVA/at Miami pic.twitter.com/3x7qgAfWH8 — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeill_DI) October 15, 2023

No. 21 Louisville (6-1): The Cardinals have no one to blame but themselves for their first loss of the season, and they will have to stew on that for an additional week.

No. 18 USC (6-1): The Trojans struggled to produce big plays and turned over the ball too much last week. Now they host No. 14 Utah (8 ET on FOX), a defense known for limiting big plays and forcing mistakes. USC may be favored by a touchdown, but the offense should be limited once again, even if the Utes’ offense is also stumbling.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley has seemed to adopt a very noticeable “us-vs-them” mentality in regard to the public, as judging by several comments over the last several weeks.



That and more takeaways from USC-Notre Dame last night: https://t.co/TI0wEIyqMe — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) October 16, 2023

Favorites: Clemson (-3) at Miami; Wake Forest (-1) vs. Pittsburgh; Central Michigan (-4.5) at Ball State; Ohio State (-4.5) vs. Penn State; USC (-7) vs. Utah.

Underdogs: Pittsburgh (+1) at Wake Forest; Stanford (+17) vs. UCLA; Navy (+10.5) vs. Air Force; Duke (+14.5) at Florida State.

12:00 ET — Navy vs. Air Force on CBS; Ohio State vs. Penn State on FOX.

3:30 ET — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest on ACCN; Central Michigan at Ball State on ESPN+.

7:30 ET — Duke at Florida State on ABC.

8:00 ET — Clemson at Miami on ACCN; USC vs. Utah on FOX.

10:30 ET — Stanford vs. UCLA on ESPN.