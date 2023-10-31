Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts gets national recognition for 2-pick game against Pittsburgh

When you have a player that records two interceptions like Notre Dame football safety Xavier Watts did against Pittsburgh, it’s sure to gain some national attention.

The NCAA leader in picks was recognized by the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as it’s national defensive player of the week, the second week in-a-row he’s been recognized for a national award. It wasn’t just the two takeaways that impressed, it was the fact that Watts also had three tackles as well.

On the year, the Irish senior has 39 tackles, 6 interceptions with a forced fumble and recovery. Watts has been an extremely bright spot for a Notre Dame defense that is statistically one of the best in the country. His efforts have helped the Irish rank 10th nationally in scoring defense.

0️⃣ Xavier Watts has once again been named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week. Back-to back games with national awards for our guy X 😎#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/0qRPeRsOiO — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 31, 2023

Congrats Xavier!

