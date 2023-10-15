Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts adds fumble recovery TD return to 2 interceptions

Xavier Watts appeared to want some Heisman consideration on Saturday as his Notre Dame Fighting Irish destroyed USC, 48-20, in South Bend.

Watts picked off reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams twice.

He iced the romp by picking up a fumble and returning it for a touchdown that gave Notre Dame its final score.

Williams had another off-game, menaced by the Fighting Irish defense.

He was 23-of-37 for 199 yards with 1 TD pass and 3 picks.

