Notre Dame women’s soccer freshman Riley DeMartino wins prestigious award
It’s great to see when Notre Dame athletics brings in quality people, students and athletes.
That is happening once again, this time for the Irish women’s soccer team. Freshman Riley DeMartino, a Maryland native, was named her home state’s Gatorade Girl’s Soccer Player of the Year.
As a wing and midfielder, DeMartino helped Walt Whitman High win back-to-back-to-back 4A Maryland state championships. During this past season she scored 13 goals and assisted on 7 others. A broken collar bone prevented DeMartino from helping her team win during her junior season, but that didn’t deter her from returning for her final year and absolutely dominating.
Incoming freshman @DemartinoRiley is your Gatorade Maryland Girls Soccer Player of the Year!#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Hghi7oL5qT
— Notre Dame Women's Soccer (@NDSoccer) June 23, 2024
Congrats Riley, we hope your Irish career is as successful as your’s was in high school.
