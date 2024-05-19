Notre Dame women’s basketball adds yet another 5-star talent

Notre Dame has had a plethora of talent enter the women’s basketball program recently and even more is on the way.

Kateryna “Kate” Koval signed with Notre Dame this week and will join the program next season. Koval is rated as a five-star talent and the fifth overall prospect in next year’s class according to ESPN.

Koval grew up in Ukraine but now attends Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.). She was named the Gatorade New York Girl’s Basketball Player of the Year last year as she averaged 15.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per contest.

Koval stands 6-5 and will join the Irish next season.

