Notre Dame to be without captain linebacker for Central Michigan

When Notre Dame takes the field against Central Michigan on Saturday they’ll do so as a heavy favorite but without one of their best defenders.

Graduate-senior linebacker JD Bertrand will miss the game with a concussion that he suffered last week at North Carolina State.

Marcus Freeman made that announcement during his Thursday media availability and spoke on the communication issue the Irish must now overcome with one of their biggest leaders on defense being sidelined.

WATCH: #NDFootball coach Marcus Freeman on the communication/leadership void that other linebackers must fill with 2-time captain JD Bertrand (concussion) out this week vs. @CMU_Football pic.twitter.com/GdYmEzXGgE — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) September 14, 2023

Bertrand is a two-time captain for Notre Dame and has 13 tackles on the year and one tackle-for-loss.

The expectation is that true-freshman Drayk Bowen will start in Bertrand’s absence. Freeman gave no word on if Bertrand will be available for the Ohio State game next week.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire