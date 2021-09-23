Notre Dame-Wisconsin: Tyler Buchner health update

Notre Dame has struggled to run the ball with any consistency early in 2021 and has called upon freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner to help in that department.

His legs present a different danger for opposing defenses to have to account for but against Purdue a tweaked hamstring kept him from seeing the field after halftime. Will Buchner be ready to go on Saturday when the Irish take on Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago?

“Buchner is improving, we got him up to about his miles per hour in terms of full out sprint yesterday was where we wanted it to be,” Brian Kelly said Thursday, “We’ll add more to his load with the expectation of preparing him for his role at quarterback on Saturday.”

Notre Dame has their hands especially full as Wisconsin brings one of the best defensive fronts in the nation to the game Saturday. The Badgers are allowing fewer than two yards per carry by opponents in their two games this season.

Related:

A late key injury addition for Notre Dame ahead of Wisconsin showdown?

Notre Dame-Wisconsin: 5 things to know

Notre Dame-Wisconsin: Comparing Quarterback Stats