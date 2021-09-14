Notre Dame-Wisconsin game time officially set

It was one of the worst kept secrets in college football early this 2021 season but kickoff time between Notre Dame and Wisconsin next weekend in Chicago has officially been set as the game will kickoff at 12 p.m. ET and as part of Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff.”

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan will be taking on his former team in the Wisconsin Badgers, who will enter the contest 1-1 after dropping their opener to Penn State before rebounding with an easy win over Eastern Michigan. The Badgers are off this coming weekend. We’ve long called the Wisconsin game the toughest on Notre Dame’s schedule for 2021.

Notre Dame will try to make it 3-0 on the young season as they renew their instate rivalry with Purdue this Saturday. It’s the first meeting between programs since 2014.

Related:

How Notre Dame opponents fared in week two of regular season