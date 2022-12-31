Notre Dame wins thrilling Gator Bowl over South Carolina: Instant Takeaways

Notre Dame finished their first season under head coach Marcus Freeman with an incredibly memorable Gator Bowl victory over South Carolina. 45-38 sounds absurd enough to type out but the reality is the game featured a little bit of everything – good and bad.

Most importantly for the Irish, they finish the year with a win and 9-4 overall mark. In a sense it was fitting how this game went, as it was somewhat symbolic of Notre Dame football over the past 13 months.

We’ll have plenty of post-game reaction following the thrilling victory here at Fighting Irish Wire. Let’s start with a few instant takeaways from the 45-38 victory.

Bowl Season is Fun

I feel bad for those who intentionally deprive themselves from having fun watching non-CFP bowl games. Does the end result between Notre Dame and South Carolina matter a grand amount in the long term? It certainly doesn’t but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t an incredibly entertaining way to spend four hours on a Friday afternoon.

That said, just because it was incredibly exciting doesn’t mean it was terribly well played or coached.

Tyler Buchner's up-and-down return

There was a lot of good, plenty of bad, and certainly some ugly. That’s what you get when you have a relatively inexperienced quarterback starting for the first time since early-September against a South Carolina team that was throwing everything but the kitchen sink into their game plan.

There was some awful in there, specifically the internal clock suffering from jet lag and some just incredibly poorly thrown balls/poor decisions. However, there was a lot of good as well.

South Carolina had incredible troubles accounting for Buchner’s ability to run and that wound up being a huge reason for Notre Dame ultimately winning. That all said, he made some fantastic throws and big plays throughout the night.

Brendan Morrison Shines Again

True freshman corner back Brandon Morrison came up huge yet again as his sixth interception of the year ended South Carolina’s scoring hopes shortly before halftime.

Morrison made a tackle in the third quarter after South Carolina converted a third-and-short on a tight end shovel pass. That played ended with Morrison going down to injury but the ESPN telecast never even mentioned the freshman All-American by name upon returning from break.

It was hardly a coincidence that South Carolina’s passing game suddenly came alive, specifically Xavier Legette, after Morrison’s exit. As of posting, we have not heard anything in regards to what the injury to Morrison was.

Xavier Legette's Touchdown Reception for South Carolina

I don’t want to take anything away from what was a tremendous throw by Spencer Rattler and incredible catch by Legette to cap the drive Morrison got hurt on. However, despite a black shoe appearing to touch the white sideline in an otherwise blue end zone, the catch was reviewed and remained a touchdown as called. I’m glad it didn’t end up changing the outcome of the contest, but that doesn’t take away from the general awfulness the officiating crew displayed for the majority of the game.

(And yes SEC/South Carolina fans, Notre Dame had some questionable things go their way, too. They were consistently bad.)

Incredibly Slow Start by Notre Dame's Defense

Whether it was being slow to get set, being nearly non-existent in getting after Spencer Rattler, or not getting off the field on third down, Notre Dame’s defense looked ill-prepared to start Friday’s Gator Bowl. Now part of that certainly had to do with Isaiah Foskey and Jayson Ademilola being out, but it played a huge part in Notre Dame falling in that two-touchdown hole that could have been even worse.

It falls part on the defense and part on special teams, but getting burned as badly as they did on South Carolina’s early fake punt when it seemed like such a possibility was especially maddening to me.

Defense Steadily Improved Throughout

As they say, that’s why the game is 60 minutes. Listen, I don’t leave 2022 being impressed with Al Golden’s defense overall, but credit where it is due as we close the year. The Notre Dame defense was lock down for the middle stretch of the game, allowing for the offense to tie things up and ultimately take control. It won’t win any awards but Golden headed a unit that went from appearing to be a sinking ship early to instead control the contest.

Quick Strike Offense

I don’t have the history of it in front of me but when is the last time Notre Dame scored two touchdowns on the first plays of drives in a single game? For a team that is traditionally built on ball control and forcing their will on opponents, the quick strike touchdowns by Logan Diggs (1 play, 75 yards) and Braden Lenzy (1 play, 44 yards) were a change of pace I might not ever expect by Notre Dame, but certainly welcomed tonight.

My Game Ball: Braden Lenzy

It has been an up-and-down career for Braden Lenzy at Notre Dame but I’d be in the wrong if I didn’t acknowledge how huge of a night he had in the Gator Bowl victory.

The 75-yard Logan Diggs touchdown reception was created largely by a huge block by who?

The game-tying touchdown late in the third quarter to draw even at 31 after it felt like Notre Dame had lost so much momentum was scored by who?

And the fake punt that extended Notre Dame’s drive where they finally took their first lead of the game was converted by who?

Braden Lenzy did a little bit of everything in the win and if I had a game ball to give him, it’d be sitting in his locker right now. Tip of the hat, young man.

Tommy Rees - Why?

Why?

After pounding the ball at will all the way down the field it appeared Notre Dame was a down or two at most from extending their lead to 45-31 and essentially ending the contest midway through the fourth quarter. Instead, despite doing whatever they wanted on the ground and South Carolina clearly being gassed up front, Tommy Rees called the most ill-advised pass I’ve ever seen short of the end of Super Bowl 49.

Had this game ended differently it’d be fascinating to see how many people wouldn’t want Rees back in 2023. Heck, plenty don’t as it is.

Personally, I thought Rees had a pretty impressive year getting what he got with the messes he had to deal with, but the “too cute” type of stuff like this and in the Stanford game show there is plenty of room for continued growth.

Rees Redemption

A little bit, anyway.

Like I said of Al Golden previously, Rees also deserves some credit for what he immediately did following the blunder. Notre Dame ran straight at South Carolina and marched right down field before facing a third-and-eight with two minutes to play. Instead of being conservative, he called a tight end delayed throwback to Mitchell Evans in what wound up being an easy pass and catch.

Way to bounce back, Tommy. Now please don’t EVER do that again.

Fitting Way to End 2022 Season

It was an awful start, became a bit more tolerable before another hiccup or two, a promising second half, and ultimately an exciting and positive end.

That could be about Notre Dame football since January 1, 2022 or could be about Friday’s Gator Bowl in a Notre Dame fan’s eyes. Either way, it was a thriller and a lot better way to cap the roller coaster first ride for Marcus Freeman as Notre Dame’s head coach.

