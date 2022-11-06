Notre Dame win over Clemson helps USC in several ways

This is exactly what USC needed.

The Trojans needed Notre Dame to pick up steam late in the season. The Men of Troy needed the Fighting Irish to rack up quality wins and become a better, more attractive opponent. They needed Notre Dame to shove aside the Clemson Tigers and give USC a much more realistic path to the College Football Playoff.

The Irish delivered, scoring two non-offensive touchdowns and setting up a third touchdown with an interception in the Clemson red zone, paving the way for a 35-14 win in which Clemson’s two scores were meaningless cosmetic touchdowns long after the outcome had been decided.

Our friends at Fighting Irish Wire have complete coverage of Notre Dame’s big win. We’ll unpack the various reasons why this helps USC:

CLEMSON CRUSHED

Clemson was No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Tigers not only lost — which USC obviously needed — but they also got pounded. The decisive nature of the loss will be impossible to overlook for the committee.

12-1 CLEMSON VS 12-1 USC: COMPARING THE ONE LOSS

If Clemson’s only loss is this Notre Dame loss, compare that to USC’s one-point loss at Utah. USC clearly has the better loss, if only because it was extremely competitive.

12-1 CLEMSON VS 12-1 USC: COMPARING THE BEST WINS

If Clemson and USC both finish 12-1, Clemson would have wins over North Carolina State, Wake Forest, and Syracuse.

USC would have wins over UCLA, Notre Dame, and either Utah or Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Advantage, USC, given that Wake Forest got pounded by Louisville and Syracuse has lost three games in a row.

A few weeks ago, Clemson would have had a slight edge, but not now.

One key point, next:

NOTRE DAME WIN QUALITY

Notre Dame would now be a much higher quality win for USC, compared to a situation in which the Irish entered Los Angeles 6-5 or 7-4. Notre Dame should be 8-3 and should be ranked in the top 25 when it plays USC.

EXPOSURE

Notre Dame-USC just became a much bigger TV draw, now that the Irish have won some big games and have raised their national profile. USC needed that to draw eyeballs to the Nov. 26 game versus the Irish.

HYPE

Notre Dame playing well and getting results heading into Los Angeles in a few weeks likely means a prime-time slot and a better announcing crew. That helps magnify the moment for USC. If the Trojans can enter that game 10-1, they will be able to impress the committee and then do the same in the Pac-12 title game, if they get there.

FREEMAN VS RILEY

Marcus Freeman vs. Lincoln Riley might have felt like a mismatch three weeks ago. Not now. That will heighten the drama and intrigue connected to this game.

PLAYOFF PUZZLE

Clemson being beaten means that now the focus more fully shifts to unbeaten TCU and Garrett Riley, Lincoln Riley’s younger brother. Garrett is the offensive coordinator for the Horned Frogs, who now have a clear path to the playoff if they can go 13-0 … but who will be challenged to get there.

Next up: Texas and Baylor. It won’t be easy.

