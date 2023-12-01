Notre Dame’s wide receiver woes continues, another set to enter the portal

Over the last few days, Notre Dame football has seen it’s wide receiver room decimated, as multiple players have made their intentions known that they will be entering the transfer portal and leaving the program.

That didn’t change on Friday morning as yet another receiver, this time Rico Flores, will move on and find somewhere else to play. He is the fourth receiver and eighth former Notre Dame player to make his transfer intentions known.

Flores played a good amount during this past season, catching 27 passes for 392 yards and a score. Many expect him to make a big jump between year one and year two, unfortunately, that won’t be in an Irish uniform.

This further continues to receiver fallout after the firing of position coach Chansi Stuckey. We wish Rico the best at his next football destination.

