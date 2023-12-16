Notre Dame wide receiver headed to Pac 12…er, Big Ten

Wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. became Notre Dame’s first wide receiver in nearly two full seasons to haul in over 100-yards of receiving yards in November when he did so against Wake Forest. Not two weeks after doing so he announced he was entering the transfer portal.

Now Flores has announced his new home as he heads to the Pac 12.

Correction: as he heads to the Big Ten.

Flores announced Friday that he’ll continue his football career at UCLA.

Flores came on as his freshman season at Notre Dame went on. He totaled 27 receptions for 392 yards and a touchdown this season with his biggest game coming against Wake Forest when he had those 102 yards.

Flores shows great promise as a wide receiver at this level and was the one I was most upset to see leave the program. That said, considering what Notre Dame has added in the portal in recent days it seems to me that the Fighting Irish will be better at receiver in 2024 than 2023 despite the exits, including Flores.

