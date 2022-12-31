Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy has made a decision on his football future

As I postulated earlier today in my day after thoughts, Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy has decided to move on from Notre Dame. Not only will Lenzy not play in South Bend next year, he announced that he is hanging up his cleats and will no longer play football.

It’s an interesting decision to say the least, as he had the chance to get drafted and play in the NFL. Instead he will start his professional career with Medasourse, a healthcare consulting leader according to their website. You have to believe it was a bittersweet moment yesterday for Lenzy, who went out catching four passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Hanging up the cleats for good! Excited to be joining Medasource January 9th! Thank you Notre Dame for being everything I could have asked for and more! Go Irish! ☘️🤟🏽 — Braden Lenzy (@blspeedy21) December 31, 2022

During his four year career, Lenzy caught 74 balls for 976 yards and 9 touchdowns. We wish him the best as he continues his life away from football.

List

The day after: Lasting thoughts on Notre Dame’s epic comeback over South Carolina

List

Marcus Freeman recaps Notre Dame's incredible Gator Bowl win

List

Notre Dame wins thrilling Gator Bowl over South Carolina: Instant Takeaways

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire