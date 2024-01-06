Notre Dame welcomes No. 13 Duke Tonight

Notre Dame men’s basketball closes their homestand tonight as they’ll host a Duke team that has won each of their last five times out. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish dropped a heartbreaker to NC State their last time out, leading the entire game before giving it up in the literal final seconds.

Duke is 1-1 in conference play with their win coming over Syracuse and loss to Georgia Tech. Notre Dame sits at 1-2 in ACC play with a loss at Miami before splitting home games against Virginia and NC State.

Duke brings a high scoring act to town as all five of their starters average in double figures. Sophomore Kyle Filipowski leads that group by putting up 17.5 points and 8.7 rebounds each time out.

Notre Dame and Duke have met in basketball 37 times with the Blue Devils holding a commanding 29-8 series lead all-time.

Gametime is set for 6 p.m. ET and can be seen on ACC Network.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire