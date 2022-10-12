Notre Dame welcomes in 2024 Michigan lineman this weekend

You can add another name to the list of recruits that will be in South Bend this weekend as the Irish host Stanford. Michigan 2024 offensive lineman Andrew “AJ” Dennis announced via his Twitter that he will be on campus to catch the action.

The six-foot-four-inch and 255-pound lineman recently visited Miami, OH and has been in communication with Kentucky, Toledo, and Western Michigan among others. While Dennis holds just a few MAC offers, this recruitment looks like one that the Irish was keeping a close eye on. With another year of development, it seems like Irish offensive line coach Harry Hiestandwants to have a relationship built in case Dennis take big step forward in his play.

Currently, Notre Dame has six commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle, headline by five-star Michigan quarterback CJ Carr. The Irish also have another Michigan star, defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain, verbally committed in the class.

