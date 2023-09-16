It's Notre Dame week. Here's what you need to know ahead of Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

It's Notre Dame week.

After Ohio State's 63-10 home win against Western Kentucky Saturday afternoon, the Buckeyes' attention turns toward a likely ranked road matchup in South Bend, Indiana against the Fighting Irish.

Ohio State's last meeting against Notre Dame came at the start of the 2022 season, beating Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish in a primetime meeting at Ohio Stadium 21-10.

Here's what you need to know about Ohio State vs. Notre Dame.

When is Ohio State vs. Notre Dame?

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 23; South Bend, Indiana

How to watch Notre Dame football vs. Ohio State

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame will kick off in primetime on NBC. The OSU vs. ND game will be available to stream on any platform that offers NBC, including Peacock, YouTube TV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

Is 'College GameDay' going to be at Ohio State vs. Notre Dame?

Yes. "College GameDay" will be in town for Ohio State's likely ranked primetime matchup against Notre Dame Sept. 23.

Ohio State has hosted "College GameDay" 22 times, while having 56 appearances on the show, posting a 38-18 record when on the ESPN show.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame spread: Are the Buckeyes favored against the Fighting Irish?

The official line for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame has not been set.

Before the 2023 season began, FanDuel Sportsbook listed Ohio State as a 7.5-point favorite against Notre Dame. BetMGM had Ohio State as an 8.5-point favorite, while DraftKings Sportsbook had the Buckeyes as a 2.5-point favorite vs. the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame 2023 record: Are the Fighting Irish undefeated?

Notre Dame will be undefeated when it hosts Ohio State next Saturday.

With a 41-17 win against Central Michigan Saturday, the Fighting Irish are 4-0 for the second time in three seasons, outscoring its opponents 184-47.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame history: Buckeyes hold advantage

Ohio State holds the advantage in its head-to-head matchups against Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes have won five of its seven matchups against the Fighting Irish including each of the last five meetings dating back to 1995.

Ohio State's last loss against Notre Dame was a 7-2 loss in South Bend during the 1936 season.

When was Ohio State's last game at Notre Dame Stadium?

Ohio State last played in South Bend in 1996 as the No. 4 team in the country, beating No. 5 Notre Dame 29-16 in the third game of the season.

Notre Dame schedule: When did the Fighting Irish last face a ranked opponent at home?

Notre Dame has not played a ranked matchup at home since the No. 4 Fighting Irish beat No. 1 Clemson 47-40 Nov. 7, 2020. Notre Dame has not lost a ranked matchup at home since the No. 24 Fighting Irish fell to No. 15 Georgia 20-19 Sept. 9, 2017.

More: An Eddie George photo worth 61 yards: The story of the image that Notre Dame won't forget

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame 2023 week is here. What you need to know