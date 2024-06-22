Notre Dame website pays close attention to USC’s recruiting, NIL struggles

You didn’t think our friends at Fighting Irish Wire wouldn’t write something about USC football’s recruiting and NIL problems, did you? Of course Irish Wire is on top of this story, reinforcing the narrative the Trojans have to overcome in order to get where they want to go.

Irish Wire wrote:

“As one of Notre Dame football’s biggest rivals, we are always watching what USC is doing on-and-off the field. Over the last two days, the program has lost two of its best commitments in the 2025 recruiting class. On Tuesday, the loss was Georgia resident Isaiah Gibson, who is on an official visit to Ohio State.

“On Wednesday, USC they lost another elite edge rusher — and another Georgian. Justus Terry reopened the recruiting process and moved on. Gibson is the nation’s No. 36 overall player while Terry is the country’s No. 7 player on the 247Sports composite.”

USC’s losses hurt in and of themselves. They also make Notre Dame and others look better by comparison. This needs to be nipped in the bud, but fixing USC’s NIL problems might take more time than people are willing to admit.

