Notre Dame website editor is a Troy Polamalu superfan

Some players are special. Some athletes have that “it factor” no one else can replicate or easily explain. Troy Polamalu is that player for a lot of football fans, including a Notre Dame website editor who does not easily warm to USC Trojans.

Fighting Irish Wire editor Nick Shepkowski recently talked to us. We wanted to ask him about USC’s Caleb Williams and how he is fitting in as a new member of the Chicago Bears. In the process of answering our questions about Caleb, Shepkowski volunteered that Troy Polamalu is one of his top five football players of all time. How’s that for some USC respect from a Notre Dame football editor?

Troy Polamalu — as we wrote years ago — “revolutionized the safety position. He made the Pro Bowl eight times, was an All-Pro four times, and won a pair of Super Bowls in the Steel City.” He did so with signature flair and style, enough to impress Golden Domers along the way. He is one of one, and this little revelation from Fighting Irish Wire’s editor confirms it.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire