Notre Dame weather: USC coaches spray players with water in attempt to mimic wet conditions

The weather conditions in South Bend are vastly different than what USC is used to on the West Coast. And the Trojans are trying an interesting method to mimic the forecast for their road trip to Notre Dame at on Saturday.

Rain is forecast on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium, and USC coaches were shown trying to mimic the wet conditions at their Tuesday practice by spraying water on players during punt returns. While it doesn't look like much simulated precipitation, two players in the video — including receiver Zachariah Branch — actually muffed their attempted catches.

#USC staffers sprayed water at punt returners today during practice in hopes of simulating the rainy environment the Trojans will face in South Bend. pic.twitter.com/7k4nU5J9Jw — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) October 10, 2023

The Trojans, along with fellow Pac-12 programs Oregon, Washington and UCLA, are moving to the Big Ten for the 2024 season. The move to play more in Big Ten country will offer vastly different weather conditions than on the West Coast (though the the Ducks and Huskies, out of the Pacific Northwest, should feel more acclimated than their L.A. counterparts). Although Notre Dame isn't a Big Ten team, it's certainly a geographic fit, which should offer a test for USC in of itself.

The Fighting Irish will certainly hope the rain comes and helps them contain reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who has been nearly unstoppable this season. The junior quarterback ranks first nationally in touchdown passes (22), ninth in passing yards (1,822) and second in average yards per attempt (11.0) and will likely be the top quarterback selection of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here's the weather forecast for Saturday's game:

Weather forecast for Notre Dame-USC

According to AccuWeather as of Wednesday, there's a 24% chance of precipitation on Saturday night. It also predicts a 94% likelihood it rains during the day, for around five hours.

AccuWeather indicates the high temperature for Saturday night in South Bend is 47 degrees. With 30 mph wind gusts expected, however, it could feel as cold as 37 degrees during the game.

