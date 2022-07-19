Notre Dame wants $75 million in media rights fees to stay independent

For over 30 years, Notre Dame and NBC have gone together like peanut butter and jelly. Now, the future of the Irish’s independence might depend on the arrangement between the two sides. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports is reporting that Notre Dame is seeking at least $75 million in its next media rights deal with its longtime broadcast partner. Notre Dame currently earns $22 million every year under its current deal, which expires in 2025.

The only way NBC reportedly would agree to such an arrangement would be if it also took on broadcasts of a Power Five conference. With the SEC’s future firmly with ESPN and the Big Ten about to announce a lucrative deal with Fox, the Big 12 has emerged as the likely frontrunner for NBC. The Big 12’s current media deal also has an expiration year of 2025.

Whether Notre Dame ends up remaining independent or not, it better move quickly. We are at a tipping point in college football, which now is being driven almost, if not entirely by media deals. The last thing the Irish want is to be left behind in all of this dealing and thus possibly put its future as a legitimate contender at risk.

Best of luck to everyone involved with this decision. It may not be pretty, but it has to get done.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89