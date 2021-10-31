Notre Dame, Wake Forest surge into top 10 of USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The final Saturday of October produced its share of wildness in college football, leading to inevitable scrambling in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. In all, eight ranked teams lost, including five dropping games to previously unranked clubs.

The chaos did not reach the top five, however, so those teams remain unchanged. Georgia is still the unanimous No. 1 choice after rolling past Florida. Cincinnati holds on at No. 2, though the Bearcats’ margin over No. 3 Alabama has shrunk from 30 points last week to just seven. No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Ohio State also hold their positions.

Michigan State moves up a notch to No. 6 following its huge win against Michigan. The Wolverines slip just four places to No. 10, however, and are still very much a factor in the hotly contested Big Ten East. Oregon, still with that earlier win against Ohio State in the bank, is back up to No. 7.

Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis (3) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against North Carolina at Notre Dame Stadium , Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. )

Notre Dame climbs three positions and is back in the top 10 at No. 8. Also moving up is Wake Forest, 8-0 for the first time in program history and now with its highest poll ranking ever at No. 9.

Auburn takes the week’s biggest jump, climbing seven places to No. 14 after upending then-No. 9 Mississippi. Ole Miss slides down to No. 15, with No. 16 Iowa and No. 23 Penn State also falling six slots with its close loss to Ohio State.

Houston makes its first poll appearance of the season, debuting at No. 19 after its thrilling win over SMU. The Mustangs stick around but take the week’s biggest drop of eight places to land at No. 24. Brigham Young rejoins the poll at No. 20.

San Diego State and Iowa State are the week’s dropouts.

