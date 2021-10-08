Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Notre Dame (4-1), Virginia Tech (3-1)

Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech Game Preview

Why Notre Dame Will Win

The run defense is still fantastic.

The offense might have sputtered and coughed over the last few weeks, but the defensive front is still disruptive and the front has been a rock. Purdue, Wisconsin, and Cincinnati all failed to get 100 yards.

Virginia Tech hasn’t needed to run the ball all that much, but outside of a big day against Middle Tennessee the O hasn’t been effective on the ground. Overall, the attack hasn’t been all that explosive – it’s second-to-last in the ACC in yards – without the proven ability to comeback if it gets down big early.

The defense continues to do a nice job of taking the ball away with a takeaway against the Bearcats to make it 12 forced turnovers in five games after coming up with 17 all of last year, but …

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

Virginia Tech doesn’t screw up.

It’s one of the sharpest teams in the country when it comes to penalties, there are just four turnovers, and both sides of the ball are great on third downs. Meanwhile …

The Notre Dame offense isn’t a mess, but it’s not exactly clicking.

Neither quarterback – Jack Coan and Drew Pyne – did much of anything against the Bearcats, there’s no real running game to count on, and last week marked the third straight game without hitting 350 yards of total O.

Worst of all for a struggling offensive line, Virginia Tech’s defensive front has enough of a pass rush to be a consistent bother. There might not be anything dynamic about the attack, but it’s effective, it stays in control, and again, it doesn’t make mistakes.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Here’s the question. Virginia Tech has an offensive style that doesn’t allow the team to get beat, but is that enough?

There’s not going to suddenly be a push for the running game against the Irish defensive front, and the passing attack is more opportunistic than dynamic.

But the other side of the ball should be able to get the job done. Virginia Tech doesn’t turn the ball over enough for the Irish to take advantage of the opportunities.

There’s going to be nothing pretty about this, but the Hokie fans will take it.

Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 23, Notre Dame 20

Line: Notre Dame -1, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

