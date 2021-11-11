Notre Dame vs Virginia prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Notre Dame vs Virginia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Notre Dame (8-1), Virginia (6-3)

Notre Dame vs Virginia Game Preview

Why Notre Dame Will Win

Who wants to have some fun?

The Notre Dame offense has been able to move the ball steadily and well through the air – hitting 200 yards or more in every game – and the ground attack has been along for the ride at times with a few big plays here and there.

Welcome to the Virginia defense.

The Cavaliers have had a few weeks off, and they needed it after allowing 734 yards to BYU, 570 to Georgia Tech, and getting rocked for 466 yards per game overall.

The Notre Dame offensive line has been a work in progress all year, but it’s playing a wee bit better. Pass protection has been an issue, but there’s no problem this week against a relatively absent Virginia defensive front.

Crank up a balanced offense, rely on a defense that can make big things happen behind the line, and get out with a big statistical performance.

Why Virginia Will Win

Notre Dame was able to get into a shootout with North Carolina and be just fine, but Virginia’s offense has the ability to take things up to a whole other level.

Yeah, the Cavalier defense has taken the year off, but QB Brennan Armstrong and the offense lead the nation averaging 545 yards per game.

Yeah, the Irish defense has been terrific against the run for most of the year, and yeah, this group is great at taking the ball away, but North Carolina was able to roll up 565 yards, USC was able to throw well, and now it gets a team with two weeks off to gear it all back up.

For all of Virginia’s faults, it was on a four-game winning streak before going to BYU. Something was working right, and …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s like a movie trailer …

If you liked the Notre Dame game with North Carolina, you’re going to LOVE this.

The Irish defense is just good enough to come up with a few key takeaways and a necessary stop to survive, but this Virginia offense is going to be relentless.

It’s not going be what Notre Dame wants to do, but it’ll get out of its comfort zone for the second time in a few weeks and get into a back-and-forth fight.

Notre Dame vs Virginia Prediction, Lines

Notre Dame 45, Virginia 38

Line: Notre Dame -5.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

