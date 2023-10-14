Notre Dame vs. USC live score, updates, highlights from Fighting Irish's Week 7 game

After last week's disappointing 33-20 loss to Louisville, the tough games keep coming for Notre Dame.

No. 9 USC (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) is coming to South Bend to face their toughest challenge yet. Coach Lincoln Riley and Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams have the Trojans' offense firing on all cylinders, averaging almost 52 points per game. But their defense ranks last in the Pac-12 in total yards allowed (421.3).

MORE: Watch Notre Dame vs. USC live with Fubo (free trial)

Sam Hartman threw three interceptions last week, accoungint for three of the Fighting Irish's five total turnovers in the loss to the Cardinals. Against an opportunistic offense like USC, Notre Dame will need to take better care of the ball and take advantage of its own offensive possessions to come away with a win.

The College Football Playoff is close to out of reach, but the Fighting Irish are still well in the conversation for a New Year's Six bowl and could use a signature win for the season. But with games against No. 6 Washington and No. 8 Oregon coming up, the margin for error for the Trojans is slim.

Follow along for live updates, scores and highlights from the Week 7 game between Notre Dame and the Fighting Irish:

Notre Dame vs. USC score

Teams 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Notre Dame — — — — — USC — — — — —

Notre Dame vs. USC live updates, highlights

6:48 p.m. -- USC warmups are a production all their own.

6:48 p.m. -- Notre Dame fans are decidedly ready.

Rain or shine



Irish nation always shows out #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/Sl79RRwfjW — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 14, 2023

6:45 p.m. -- Welcome to Notre Dame vs. USC in the Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh! Notre Dame is looking to avenge a loss last season in Southern California at the hands of Caleb Williams, while USC tries to move to 7-0 on the year. Sam Hartman has had a strong season for the Irish, but the key likely lies with Audric Estime.

What channel is Notre Dame vs. USC today?

The Fighting Irish will take on the Trojans on NBC, with a simulcast available via the NBC's dedicated streaming platform, Peacock. Fans can also stream the game on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

REQUIRED READING: What is the Jeweled Shillelagh? History of Notre Dame football, USC's war club trophy

Notre Dame vs. USC start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Notre Dame vs. USC will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 14.

REQUIRED READING: Four players to watch when USC and Notre Dame football collide

Notre Dame vs. USC betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 13

Spread: Notre Dame (-2.5)

Over/under : 60.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -145 | USC +120

REQUIRED READING: No. 21 Notre Dame football's depth chart for No. 10 USC

Notre Dame football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 Saturday, Sept. 2 Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Notre Dame 45, NC State 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 4 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 Notre Dame 21, No. 16 Duke 14 Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 25 Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 9 USC Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Pitt Saturday, Nov. 4 at Clemson Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 25 at Stanford

USC football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 USC 56, San Jose State 28 Saturday, Sept. 2 USC 66, Nevada 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 USC 56, Stanford 10* Thursday, Sept. 14 BYE Saturday, Sept. 23 USC 42, Arizona State 28* Saturday, Sept. 30 USC 48, Colorado 41* Saturday, Oct. 7 USC 43, Arizona 41 (3OT)* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 21 Notre Dame Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 16 Utah* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Cal* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 6 Washington* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 8 Oregon* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 22 UCLA* Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 Championship game (Las Vegas)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Notre Dame football vs. USC live score, updates, highlights