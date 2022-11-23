Notre Dame vs USC: 5 Keys To Irish Victory

To say there will be a lot on the line when Notre Dame travels to Los Angeles to face bitter rival USC this Saturday would be an understatement. Under new head coach Lincoln Riley, USC is in a prime playoff position and has a Heisman hopeful signal caller under center in Caleb Williams.

In terms of Notre Dame, who also features a new head coach in Marcus Freeman, this year has been wildly inconsistent with more peaks and valleys than a hike in the Rocky Mountains. Yes, head-scratching losses at home to inferior teams still confound, but the Irish still find themselves in a position they never did under Kelly. A chance to beat two top-five teams in the same year.

Let’s take a look at the five keys to victory for Notre Dame in the latest chapter of this historic bitter rivalry.

Fast Start

A good start for the Irish is key for a couple of reasons. Firstly, it’d surely help mute the Coliseum crowd noise. A crowd that I might add rarely shows up for home games but will be out in full force for this one acting as if they suddenly care about football. Give them a reason to pick their surfboards back up.

Secondly, Notre Dame is not built for playing catchup or trading fast pace scores the way USC likes to play. For Notre Dame to win they must force gameplay to their liking and a good start ensures this is possible. It’s a must.

Run the Ball

Running the ball is Notre Dame’s bread and butter this year. It’s no secret that the passing game is limited and whenever the Irish have had success this year its been behind the strength of the offensive line and backs.

For Notre Dame to pull off the upset, they must be able to run the ball efficiently not only to put points on the board but to also drain time off the clock and keep USC’s explosive offense off the field.

Spy Caleb Williams

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is a Heisman frontrunner for a reason. He has the experience, is extremely accurate from the pocket, has a strong arm, and a bevy of talented playmakers on the outside to throw to.

Where he’s more dangerous in my opinion is when a play breaks down and he improvises. He is excellent at buying time, slithering away from arm tackles, and then either running for success or eventually finding an open target downfield. Notre Dame must limit these types of plays to be successful Saturday by spying Williams nonstop.

Limit Big Plays

USC likes to play fast. They like to score fast. The like to attack fast. Notre Dame needs to find ways to slow this game down and make USC earn every inch of yardage they may gain the hard way.

The Irish can ill afford to allow “cheap” scores by having coverage breakdowns, poor tackling, or allowing lots of yardage after catches. They aren’t built to come back from that. Notre Dame needs to slow this game down defensively and bend but never break.

Steal A Score

When facing a top-five team that has an explosive offense, finding ways to steal possessions and scores becomes critical. Can the Irish block another punt? I wouldn’t bet against it as this unit leads the country in punt “double thuds”.

Perhaps Isaiah Foskey can extend his all-time Notre Dame sack record with a few more takedowns or true freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison can continue his impressive debut campaign with another interception or two? One play can make all the difference. Will the Irish get it?

