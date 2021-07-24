Notre Dame vs. Texas all-time results

Our friend from Vols Wire Dan Harralson calls them “Helmet Games” when all you have to do is look at the two helmets and know something special is coming based on history.

That’s certainly the case when Notre Dame and Texas get together as the two programs are as storied as nearly any in all of college football.

With Texas and their likely move to the SEC all over the college football world in recent days we thought it’d be a good time to look back at the all-time results of when the Fighting Irish and Longhorns have gotten together.

They’ve played 12 times all-time, here are the results of those games:

Nov. 27, 1913: 30-7 Notre Dame

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Notre Dame captain Knute Rockne helped guide the Irish to a 30-7 win over Texas in the first matchup between the schools. The win capped a 7-0 season for Notre Dame.

Nov. 25, 1915: 36-7 Notre Dame

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame made their second trip to Austin in three seasons and cruised to another victory over the Longhorns. The win pushed the Irish to 6-1 in a year they'd finish 7-1.

Sept. 6, 1934: 7-6 Texas

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Led by Knute Rockne's former right-hand man, Jack Chevigny, Texas stunned the Irish 7-6 in early October of 1934.

Oct. 4, 1952: 14-3 Notre Dame

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Contrary to popular belief, Shaun Crawford actually did not play in Notre Dame's 14-3 win over Texas in 1952.

Sept. 25, 1954: 21-0 Notre Dame

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 Notre Dame opened the 1954 season with a 21-0 win over No. 4 Texas. The Irish would ultimately go 9-1 that fall.

Jan. 1, 1970: 21-17 Texas (Cotton Bowl)

University of Texas fullback Steve Worster (30) picked up the twenty-yard gain around left guard before he was tackled and run out of bounds by Notre Dame linebacker John Raterman (41) in the third quarter of their game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Jan. 1, 1970. Texas defeated Notre Dame, 21-17. (AP Photo)

Story continues

Playing in their first bowl game since 1925, No. 9 Notre Dame held a fourth quarter lead over No. 1 Texas before ultimately falling to the national champions, 21-17.

Jan. 1, 1971: 24-11 Notre Dame (Cotton Bowl)

Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian is carried off the field by his victorious players after the Irish victory over Texas 24-11 in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Jan. 1, 1971. Players identified are: Tom Menie (1) halfback; John McHale (43) linebackers and Pete Schivarelli (68) tackle. (AP Photo)

Notre Dame slowed down unbeaten Texas's wishbone offense as the Irish jumped out to a 21-3 lead before ultimately upsetting the Longhorns, 24-11.

Jan. 2, 1978: 38-10 Notre Dame (Cotton Bowl)

Notre Dame's Vagas Ferguson outraces Mark Martignoni of Texas and heads for the end zone to score the last of his three touchdowns in Notre Dame's upset victory in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Jan. 2, 1978. They beat the Longhorns 38-10. (AP Photo)

Three No. 5 Notre Dame touchdowns in an eight-minute span of the second quarter put the Irish ahead of Texas 24-3. The dominating Irish victory vaulted them to No. 1 in the final polls.

Sept. 23, 1995: 55-27 Notre Dame

AP Photo

No. 13 Texas led No. 21 Notre Dame 20-19 halfway through the third quarter but three Marc Edwards touchdown runs and a pick-six by Allen Rossum in the fourth quarter sent the Irish to a 55-27 win.

Sept. 25, 1996: 27-24 Notre Dame

21 Sep 1996: Placekicker Jim Sanson #17 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is mobbed by teammates as they celebrate the winning field goal in the final seconds of the Irish's 27-24 victory over the Texas Longhorns. (AP Photo)

With No. 9 Notre Dame trailing 24-17 late in the fourth quarter, Autry Denson scored on a fourth-down run to tie the game before Jim Sanson drilled a 39-yard field goal as time expired to upset No. 6 Texas.

Sept. 5, 2015: 38-3 Notre Dame

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame cruised to a 2015 season-opening victory over Texas with a 38-3 win over the Longhorns.

Sept. 4, 2016: 50-47 Texas (OT)

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas was declared "back" after their thrilling 50-47 overtime win over the Irish in 2016. It was a thriller but the two teams combined to go just 9-15 that forgettable fall.

All-time series: 9-3 Notre Dame

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame leads the all-time series against Texas, 9-3, with no current plans between the two programs to renew the series.

1

1