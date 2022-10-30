Notre Dame vs Syracuse: 5 Under The Radar Positives

Notre Dame was able to travel to No. 16 Syracuse and walk out with exactly what they needed as they get to come back home to prepare for an undefeated Clemson team fresh off a ranked road victory as the Irish delivered Saturday.

Was it a perfectly executed masterpiece? No, but it didn’t have to be as it was enough to get the job done. The Irish squeezed the juice out of the Orange and added some to this week’s marque matchup game with a strong win, that’s for sure.

There are plenty of obvious big-picture positives to take away from this game. I wanted to highlight some more under-the-radar aspects of this win that caught my attention.

Audric Estime's Usage

It’s no secret that sophomore running back Audric Estime has had an issue with fumbles, and extremely poorly timed ones recently, to the tune of three of them. But rather than place him in the “doghouse”, the Irish staff leaned on him for 20 carries, 123 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

I like the trust the staff showed in their young power back. They knew this was the perfect game for his skill set and let him do what he does best, run downhill violently.

New Names Flashed

It’s no secret that Notre Dame’s wide receiver production hasn’t lit the world on fire. Any spark has been a welcomed one. In that regard, it was terrific seeing sophomore wide receiver [autotag]Deion Colzie[/autotag] catch three passes for 44 yards. That’s genuine progress!

On the defensive side of the ball, LB [autotag]Jordan Botelho[/autotag] is a player Irish fans have been waiting to see more of. His pair of sacks were the kind of disruption plays this defense needs more of this year and also provides a glimpse into the future as well.

Homes Away From Home

Notre Dame truly does play well away from home. Significantly and noticeably better than at home. All of their best wins and most impressive offensive outputs have been away from South Bend.

While it’s perfectly fair to be gravely concerned that Notre Dame has not protected its home turf and against fairly poor opponents, there is something to be said for playing well away from home. It’s generally not easy to do. Even in the Ohio State defeat, the Irish handled the environment well. It’s impressive and a far cry from the days of being shellshocked at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Refreshing Special Teams Play

Let’s cut to the chase. Brian Mason has been a clear upgrade as Special Team’s Coordinator over Brian Polian. Whether it’s decent punt return yardage gained or a blocked kick or two, this group plays winning football and makes big plays every week.

For much too long, special teams have been looked at as a nonentity desired to be a net neutral at Notre Dame. Not with this staff. It’s refreshing to see the energy and emphasis being put into making this unit a winning one. Credit to all involved.

Resolve To Close

There was a point in this ballgame where Notre Dame came close to losing a 17-point lead in the 3rd quarter to a backup true freshmen Quarterback. The home crowd was loud and momentum was working again them. This week they made the plays needed on each side of the ball to regain control of the game.

This has been something missing even in some of the other admirable road wins. In this game, the Irish made the final statements and demonstrably won the game rather than seem to lose control late but have time run out in their favor. That’s progress, and a mindset winners have. What a great vibe to ride into Clemson week!

