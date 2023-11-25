Notre Dame vs Stanford: TV, Time, Streaming information, Preview, Prediction and Odds

Wake Forest v Notre Dame

The want in these Saturday morning previews of Notre Dame’s game is always to provide a few final thoughts while giving a prediction. The corporate need is to discuss “how to watch” the Irish at 7 ET tonight.

That latter priority is more difficult than usual today. Notre Dame vs Stanford will be the last football game ever broadcast on the Pac-12 Network, and the lack of access to the conference channel was, in no small part, both a cause and a symptom of the Pac-12’s demise.

So let’s put off the preview — the Cardinal roster has less talent than at any other point this century — and the prediction — Notre Dame by a lot — and try to help sort some viewing options.

Per the Pac-12 Network’s carrier listing , some version of an add-on should be available with most Xfinity, Cox or Dish subscriptions. The “Search TV providers in your area” option on that site should give the best idea if a local cable package can be enhanced to include the Irish regular-season finale tonight.

If not, many will turn to Fubo TV , which offers a seven-day free trial and inclues the Pac-12 Network on its “Elite” package. A credit card will need to be entered and then you will need to remember to cancel the subscription within a week lest wanting to invoke a charge of $84.99 per month plus taxes and fees.

“How to watch Notre Dame vs Stanford” was not expected to be an actual wonder this season, the Cardinal (3-8) having already fulfilled its Pac-12 Network obligations this season, but somewhere in the television contract language, here we are.

Notre Dame alum of 1978 Ted Robinson will provide the play-by-play with Yogi Roth his in-booth analyst.

PREVIEW: Stanford was on a downward trend before David Shaw resigned last season, the Cardinal struggling to retain added talent after the universal pandemic eligibility waiver and subsequently losing even more talent to the immediate eligibility of the modern transfer portal.

That reality has become that much more difficult in the last 12 months, naturally emphasized by a coaching change, even if Troy Taylor should eventually carry Stanford to a better life in the ACC. His offensive creativity alone will create headaches for ACC foes across the next couple of seasons.

But playing two quarterbacks at the same time will bother Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden for only so long, and once Notre Dame’s defense — starting 10 seniors or graduate students plus one preseason All-American — locks in, the Irish should stymie the Cardinal the rest of the way. It lacks that much game-breaking talent, anything outside of Taylor’s creativity should fail.

The wrinkle in this preview is that Stanford’s defense is worse than its offense, which should set up Notre Dame for a delightful conclusion to Marcus Freeman’s second regular season.

PREDICTION: As of Saturday’s earliest hours, the Irish are favored by 26 points with a combined pregame point total Over/Under of 50. That suggests Notre Dame will win by a score of 38-12.

The Irish should have no trouble cruising past 38 points. The Cardinal’s defense is too ripe for the picking, giving up 4.82 points per quality drive — the second-worst in the country — and allowing such scoring opportunities nearly half the time.

More worrisome for Stanford, it may showcase the worst passing defense in the country.

Related: Sam Hartman is two touchdowns away from tying Graham Harrell for the third-most career passing touchdowns in NCAA history, three away from claiming No. 3 all for himself.

Look for Hartman to set that record early while the Cardinal can still keep up with Notre Dame, entirely thanks to the unique nature of the offense, always doomed to be a short-lived asset, the Irish then salting away a win while Golden’s defense shuts down Stanford for the latter half of the game.

Notre Dame 52, Stanford 14

Predictions record straight-up: 7-4; Against the spread: 6-5; Over/Under: 4-7.

Notre Dame record straight-up: 8-3; Against the spread: 8-3; Over/Under: 8-3.

To say it again: No one gets thrown on as much as Stanford, and not because anyone is scared of the Cardinal rush defense.

This is arguably the worst passing defense in the country. Giving up success on 48.7 percent of dropbacks is incomprehensible.

Have a Saturday, Sam Hartman. https://t.co/WuRnyD1fSu — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) November 24, 2023

