Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7
Pac-12 schedule and previews for the Week 7 games, highlighted by USC at Utah, Cal at Colorado, Arizona at Washington
Pac-12 schedule and previews for the Week 7 games, highlighted by USC at Utah, Cal at Colorado, Arizona at Washington
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints.
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 6 of the 2022 season
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) clinches a $25.9-million contract from the U.S. Army involving the M299 Launcher.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons.
The full-back was forced off in the Blues’ Champions League win at San Siro.
Disney recently announced that prices were going up for the food at its theme parks, and now it seems that the cruise ship giant Royal Caribbean has also raised the prices of a key item. Guests who are currently enjoying a fall sailing on Royal Caribbean have noted that the price of a signature cocktail has gone by a dollar or more, so some drinks now cost $14 instead of $13, which used to be the average price, as noted by the Royal Caribbean blog, an independent outlet which is not affiliated with Royal Caribbean. An 18% gratuity is automatically added for drinks ordered a la carte, and the Royal Caribbean blog says that domestic beers cost $7.49 and $7.99 for imports, while Red Stripe costs $8.25, and "many wines by the glass are still around $10-14 per glass."
The Commanders are just four weeks into the Carson Wentz experience, but things already sound like they're turning for the worst in our nation's capitol.
Would the Patriots make a run at one of the NFL's best running backs? Phil Perry explained on NBC Sports Boston's "Early Edition" why a trade for Panthers star Christian McCaffrey isn't as far-fetched as you may think.
It's coming up: Daylight saving time. Get ready to "fall back" at 2 a.m. EST Nov. 6, when Delaware residents set clocks back 1 hour
Notre Dame busted BYU in Las Vegas and the Irish are starting to look like a team that can make some noise the rest of the season. The Marshall loss is becoming more of a distant memory after three straight wins over California, North Carolina and BYU. The emergence of Drew Pyne as a more than capable quarterback in Notre Dame’s offense has accompanied that winning streak.
Russia has committed strategic errors in its war that are imposing a staggering cost on the country, leading to dwindling supplies of men and equipment to fuel the war effort.
The Bears need a star wide receiver, but the thought of the Panthers trading D.J. Moore to Chicago makes little sense for either side.
In addition to his four touchdown receptions, Travis Kelce helped the Chiefs simply by being focal point of Raiders defense.
Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, is finding a silver lining in the current situation, telling investors, “
Similar to the 2012 season, the 2022 Broncos are 2-3 going into a 'Monday Night Football' showdown with the Chargers.
An increasingly fierce race for the City Council seat on L.A.'s Westside features a fight over a $400,000 donation by the owner of a high-rise apartment complex.
Notre Dame's depth chart for an annual rival
There are plenty of good reasons to open a certificate of deposit, or CD. For one thing, CDs commonly pay higher interest rates than regular savings accounts, so if you want a better return on your money, a CD is a good bet.
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]