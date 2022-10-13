Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

TheStreet.com

Disney recently announced that prices were going up for the food at its theme parks, and now it seems that the cruise ship giant Royal Caribbean has also raised the prices of a key item. Guests who are currently enjoying a fall sailing on Royal Caribbean have noted that the price of a signature cocktail has gone by a dollar or more, so some drinks now cost $14 instead of $13, which used to be the average price, as noted by the Royal Caribbean blog, an independent outlet which is not affiliated with Royal Caribbean. An 18% gratuity is automatically added for drinks ordered a la carte, and the Royal Caribbean blog says that domestic beers cost $7.49 and $7.99 for imports, while Red Stripe costs $8.25, and "many wines by the glass are still around $10-14 per glass."