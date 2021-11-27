Notre Dame vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Notre Dame vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Notre Dame (10-1), Stanford (3-8)

Notre Dame vs Stanford Game Preview

Why Notre Dame Will Win

Stanford is awful.

How’s this for a season? It starts 3-2, it basically got Clay Helton first with a win over USC, it got to 2-1 in the Pac-12 with a thrilling win over Oregon, and then …

Nothing. Six straight losses, the offense scoring more than 14 just once, and with a shocking inability to do anything defensively. There aren’t any tackles for loss, big takeaways to turn games around, and the run defense just doesn’t work.

On the flip side, Notre Dame is humming.

It’s balanced, it’s ruthless, and it’s picking a wonderful time to play its best football of the year with a six-game winning streak, highlighted by the last three wins by a total of 117-9.

Get up early and Stanford won’t have anything in the arsenal to keep up.

Why Stanford Will Win

It’s been a shocker of a season with the parts the Cardinal have in place, but there have been a few okay spots during this late losing streak.

The passing game has been okay at times. It’s the last game of year, so here come the big bombs to stretch things out and take a few chances.

The Irish offensive line still allows plenty of plays in the backfield, it’s not like the team has beaten anyone that great since the loss to Cincinnati, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Notre Dame will run for a bajillion yards if it wants to. Stanford’s defensive front has been a total disaster as the season has rolled on.

Offensively, the Cardinal went from two turnovers in the five five games to 15 in the last six – with two or more in every one of the six, but it’s the run defense that’s the real issue.

Story continues

Stanford has allowed 200 or more rushing yards in nine of the 11 games. There are at least 250 more about to come from the Irish.

Notre Dame vs Stanford Prediction, Lines

Notre Dame 44, Stanford 14

Line: Notre Dame -20.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

