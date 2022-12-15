Notre Dame vs. South Carolina in Gator Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch and more

Notre Dame entered the fall with lofty expectations and a top-five ranking before losses to Ohio State and unranked Marshall sent it sputtering. The Fighting Irish won eight of their final 10 games, including victories against BYU, Syracuse and Clemson. South Carolina also defeated Clemson this season and also routed Tennessee 63-38 as part of 7-2 run to end the regular season.

Who will play in the Gator Bowl?

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina.

When and where is the Gator Bowl?

Friday, Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

What channel is the Gator Bowl game on?

ESPN is airing the game.

South Carolina has elevated to another level. Pick: South Carolina, 27-23.

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina expert picks

Scooby Axson: Notre Dame

Jace Evans: Notre Dame

Paul Myerberg: Notre Dame

Erick Smith: South Carolina

Eddie Timanus: South Carolina

Dan Wolken: South Carolina

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: The complete schedule of all 42 college football bowl games

THE BEST: USA TODAY Sports' 2022 All-America college football teams

LOOKAHEAD: Top 10 Heisman Trophy candidates for 2023

TROPHIES: College football award winners for the 2022 season

Who is favored to win the Gator Bowl?

Get the latest betting info from Tipico Sportsbook here.

Is Drew Pyne transferring?

The former Notre Dame quarterback announced his decision this month to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

How did Tyler Buchner get hurt?

The Fighting Irish's starting quarterback for the season opener suffered an AC sprain to his non-throwing shoulder on Sept. 10 and hasn't played since.

What is the status of Tyler Buchner?

He is recovering ahead of schedule, although head coach Marcus Freeman wouldn’t commit to a starting QB after the bowl matchup first was revealed. He has been splitting reps in practice with the first team. Buchner was 28 of 50 for 378 yards and two interceptions through the air and rushed for two scores.

How is Spencer Rattler doing at South Carolina?

Rattler passed for a season-low 118 yards against Georgia in a September game and only has improved since. A 6-foot-1, 215-pound transfer from Oklahoma, Rattler channeled his pass-happy Big 12 roots down the stretch. In successive wins against Tennessee and Clemson, Rattler completed 72 percent of his passes for 798 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. For the season, he passed for 2,780 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 picks.

Story continues

How will special teams affect the game?

Don’t be surprised if special teams turns the tide. Fumble recoveries sparked the Gamecocks against Clemson, while punter Kai Kroeger has three completions on trick plays. The Fighting Irish, meantime, have blocked seven kicks and seven punts and yielded zero blocks to their foes.

What are Lorenzo Styles' 2022 stats for Notre Dame?

With tight end Michael Mayer sitting out to begin NFL draft preparations, Styles (30 receptions, 340 yards, 1 TD) becomes a headliner in the passing game.

What are Antwane Wells Jr.'s 2022 stats for South Carolina?

Wells caught 63 passes for 898 yards and 6 TDs this season. He snagged a combined 20 catches for 308 yards and two receiving touchdowns vs. Tennessee and Clemson.

College football bowl game expert picks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Gator Bowl: Time, prediction, picks