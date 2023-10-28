Notre Dame vs. Pitt: Staff Gameday Predictions

It’s only been two weeks since Notre Dame played a game, whooping USC 48-20, but it feels like even longer. Not because of what has necessarily gone on as much with Notre Dame, but because of all the major news that has come out of college football since then.

What Notre Dame team will come out of the bye week as they host a disappointing Pitt team this Saturday afternoon?

Will the Irish offense look improved compared to what we saw in games 5-8?

Will the defense continue to be as stout as the impressive unit has been?

Or will Pitt have an impressive showing despite being just 2-5? This is the only team to have handed Louisville a loss this season, mind you.

Here is what the Fighting Irish Wire staff sees happening on Saturday in South Bend:

Geoffrey Clark:

This should be a game right in Notre Dame’s wheelhouse, especially coming off a bye. While the Irish’s offense has regressed from the first month of the season, that unit still is miles ahead of what the Panthers have to offer. That’s what will prevent this game from becoming a defensive struggle even though both sides can boast nice defenses. What one team has the other doesn’t, and that’s how this game will be decided.

Notre Dame 41, Pitt 10

John Kennedy

With so much attention by social and traditional media being placed on what’s happening at Michigan and USC lately, it almost feels like Notre Dame vs Pitt. has been an afterthought. While I’d typically say that this is very dangerous, I’m not sure this 2-5 Panthers team has what it takes to beat Notre Dame at home even if the Irish emerge a bit groggy to start the game off their much-needed break. I feel the most likely scenario is one where Notre Dame takes a bit to fully wake up from the bye but eventually wears down Pitt with a strangling defensive performance and an offensive one that won’t look like the “greatest show on turf” but that grinds Pitt out for a solid win. This game won’t feature the Irish vs. Phil QB narrative, but beating perpetual crybay Pat Narduzzi will do just fine as the next best thing.

Notre Dame 35 Pitt 14

Jeff Feyerer:

I don’t know if any team in the country needed a break more than the Irish. Sure, it would have been nice to keep the momentum going following the beatdown of USC, but I can’t remember a more difficult 4-week stretch in my lifetime following the Irish than the one they just had. I believe the bye week will allow them to focus mentally on what could be four wins down the stretch and ultimately a 10-win season. This Pitt team caught Louisville at the right time. Welcoming a Louisville team into their stadium following an emotional victory was prime upset time. Not to mention, the Cardinals lost their star running back Jahwar Jordan early in the contest. Pitt’s loss last week to Wake Forest was more reflective of the team I expect to see facing the Irish on Saturday. Pat Narduzzi’s defense has been solid, but I don’t know how they’re going to generate points against a far superior defensive side in the Irish. It’ll be odd seeing former Irish running back in a starring role for the Panthers, but I don’t think the Notre Dame defense will allow him to shine. Pittsburgh is one of the most penalized teams in the country so if Marcus Freeman’s boys stay disciplined, Sam Hartman generates enough offense and the boys find a way to head to Death Valley 7-2.

Notre Dame 31, Pitt 10

Nick Shepkowski

This is Pat Narduzzi’s Super Bowl as I’m certain you’ll get the best version of Pitt. They could go 3-9 on the year but if they’re able to beat Notre Dame then that man will go to the off-season thinking things were a success. Heck, he’ll probably be getting help in game planning from a former Big Ten head coach and friend that is recently out of work, too.

That all said, Pitt isn’t very good. Notre Dame clearly came out firing last time out against USC and I’m not certain that’s the case with a trip to Clemson on deck. I expect a bit of a slow start from Notre Dame but the defense to remain fantastic and stay in control. The offense struggles early but turns it on in the second half.

Notre Dame 34, Pitt 13

