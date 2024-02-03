Notre Dame vs. Pitt: What do the simulations say will happen Saturday?

It’s no secret that Notre Dame (7-14 overall, 2-8 in ACC) has struggled this season as it was something most expected coming in. While starting to show growth in early January, the Irish have now lost five-straight games in a streak that is nearing a month.

Can Notre Dame get a much needed win on the road Saturday evening at Pittsburgh (14-8, 4-6)?

Plenty of computer models are out with projections for college basketball games this weekend. What do they say about Notre Dame’s chances in the Steel City?

The NCAA Game Simulator gives an understandable edge to the Panthers in their 412 simulation model. It has Pitt winning 289 of those (70.1%) and by routing the Irish by 20 or more in roughly 1/5 of those (20.1%).

Notre Dame and Pitt tip off Saturday night in Pittsburgh at 6 p.m. ET.

