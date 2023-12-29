Notre Dame vs. Oregon State predictions, odds for Friday's Sun Bowl

FILE - Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli (18) drops back during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. The Sun Bowl is matching No. 15 Notre Dame and 21st-ranked Oregon State. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina, File)

The 2023 Sun Bowl features a pair of ranked teams facing off in El Paso, Texas. The No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the No. 22-ranked Oregon State Beavers at the Sun Bowl.

Notre Dame is playing a bowl game for the second year in a row under coach Marcus Freeman. Freeman led the Irish to a nine-win season once again in 2023, including big wins over then-ranked USC and Duke on the road.

Notre Dame comes into this game with a few key players missing. Quarterback Sam Hartman, running back Audric Estime, and starting offensive tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher have all opted out of this game. Center Zeke Correll isn't playing either after entering the transfer portal. Sophomore Steve Angeli will start under center for Notre Dame.

Oregon State will also be missing their starting quarterback from the regular season. D.J. Uiagalelei won't take the field for the Beavers after entering the transfer portal and considering the NFL Draft. Backup quarterback Aidan Chiles is transferring to Michigan State to follow departed Beavers coach Jonathan Smith. That leaves Oregon State to start Ben Gulbranson who went 7-1 as a starter last season. First-team All-Pac-12 running back Damien Martinez is doubtful to play after an arrest in late November when a suspected DUI led to his suspension from the team. He was reinstated to the team but hasn't practiced.

This is the first time the two teams will meet since the 2004 Insight Bowl when Oregon State won 38-21.

2023 Sun Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oregon State predictions

Sportsbook Wire: Notre Dame 28, Oregon State 20

Payton Shanks writes, "Notre Dame is the much better team on both sides of the ball, and its major edge defensively will help Notre Dame win by at least a TD here. The Fighting Irish allow only 16.6 points per game, and Notre Dame will not be missing players on that side of the ball, meaning the defense should continue to play to that standard in this matchup."

Sporting News: Notre Dame -6

Caleb Tallman says, "Oregon State's program is one big question mark; the Beavers don't even have a full schedule of games for next season. However, Notre Dame is looking to build on a solid season and be in the hunt for a CFP spot next season."

Sports Illustrated: Notre Dame -6

James Parks writes, "Not having its starting quarterback, starting tackles, or starting tailback could finally prove too much for Notre Dame to overcome, especially with the Beavers fielding a quarterback of considerably more experience. But the Irish still have the bulk of a very elite air defense — seven of its leading tacklers should be on the field."

Action Network: Under 41.5 points

Brad Cunningham says, "With both offenses being incredibly limited and both defenses having most of their production available, I like the value on under 41.5 points."

Sports Betting Dime: Under 41.5 points

Robert Duff writes, "Considering the disarray and uncertainty on both sides of the football in this game, the best bet here is to go low. Fade the public and take the under on the total of 41.5 points. Remember, Oregon State’s only previous Sun Bowl appearance was a 3-0 victory."

2023 Sun Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oregon State odds

The Fighting Irish are favorites to defeat the Beavers, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Thursday evening:

Spread: Notre Dame (-6.5)

Moneyline: Notre Dame (-250); Oregon State (+190)

Over/under: 41.5

