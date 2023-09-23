Notre Dame vs. Ohio State live score, highlights, updates from Fighting Irish Week 4 game

No. 4 Ohio State and No. 9 Notre Dame face off on Saturday in one of the most anticipated games of the Week 4 schedule — and the 2023 college football season.

After last year's season opener, which saw Ohio State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) take down the visiting Fighting Irish (4-0), Notre Dame, armed with new star quarterback Sam Hartman, hopes to snag its first win over the Buckeyes since 1936.

This is the first big test for Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, who is just three games into his career as the Buckeyes' starter. In primetime, with "College GameDay" in town, the stage doesn't get much bigger than this.

Follow along for scores, live updates and highlights from the top-10 meeting between Notre Dame and Ohio State:

Watch: Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame live on Fubo (free trial)

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Ohio State — — — — — Notre Dame — — — — —

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State live updates, highlights

All times Eastern. Updates will begin near kickoff.

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Ohio State on today?

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; Fubo (free trial)

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame will air live on NBC. The game is also available on Peacock, NBC's direct-to-consumer streaming service, which requires a subscription. Fans can also stream the game on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

REQUIRED READING: Every Notre Dame-Ohio State prediction on 'College GameDay': Here's who picked Irish

What time does Notre Dame vs. Ohio State start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Sept. 23

Spread: Ohio State (-3)

Over/under: 55.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -160 | Notre Dame +135

Notre Dame 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 Saturday, Sept. 2 Notre Dame 56, TSU 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Notre Dame 45, NC State 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. No. 4 Ohio State Saturday, Sept. 30 at No. 20 Duke Saturday, Oct. 7 at Louisville Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 5 USC Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Pitt Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 22 Clemson Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 25 at Stanford

Ohio State 2023 schedule

Date Opponent / Score Saturday, Sept. 2 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3* Saturday, Sept. 9 Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10 Saturday, Sept. 23 at No. 11 Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Maryland* Saturday, Oct. 14 at Purdue* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 7 Penn State* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wisconsin* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Rutgers* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Notre Dame-Ohio State live score, highlights, updates