Notre Dame vs. Ohio State live score, highlights, updates from Fighting Irish Week 4 game
No. 4 Ohio State and No. 9 Notre Dame face off on Saturday in one of the most anticipated games of the Week 4 schedule — and the 2023 college football season.
After last year's season opener, which saw Ohio State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) take down the visiting Fighting Irish (4-0), Notre Dame, armed with new star quarterback Sam Hartman, hopes to snag its first win over the Buckeyes since 1936.
This is the first big test for Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, who is just three games into his career as the Buckeyes' starter. In primetime, with "College GameDay" in town, the stage doesn't get much bigger than this.
Follow along for scores, live updates and highlights from the top-10 meeting between Notre Dame and Ohio State:
Watch: Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame live on Fubo (free trial)
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State score
Team
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Final
Ohio State
—
—
—
—
—
Notre Dame
—
—
—
—
—
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State live updates, highlights
All times Eastern. Updates will begin near kickoff.
What channel is Notre Dame vs. Ohio State on today?
TV channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock; Fubo (free trial)
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame will air live on NBC. The game is also available on Peacock, NBC's direct-to-consumer streaming service, which requires a subscription. Fans can also stream the game on Fubo, which offers a free trial.
REQUIRED READING: Every Notre Dame-Ohio State prediction on 'College GameDay': Here's who picked Irish
What time does Notre Dame vs. Ohio State start?
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Sept. 23
Spread: Ohio State (-3)
Over/under: 55.5
Moneyline: Ohio State -160 | Notre Dame +135
Notre Dame 2023 schedule
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Aug. 26
Notre Dame 42, Navy 3
Saturday, Sept. 2
Notre Dame 56, TSU 3
Saturday, Sept. 9
Notre Dame 45, NC State 24
Saturday, Sept. 16
Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. No. 4 Ohio State
Saturday, Sept. 30
at No. 20 Duke
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Louisville
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. No. 5 USC
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Pitt
Saturday, Nov. 4
at No. 22 Clemson
Saturday, Nov. 11
BYE
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Wake Forest
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Stanford
Ohio State 2023 schedule
Date
Opponent / Score
Saturday, Sept. 2
Ohio State 23, Indiana 3*
Saturday, Sept. 9
Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7
Saturday, Sept. 16
Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10
Saturday, Sept. 23
at No. 11 Notre Dame
Saturday, Sept. 30
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 7
vs. Maryland*
Saturday, Oct. 14
at Purdue*
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. No. 7 Penn State*
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Wisconsin*
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Rutgers*
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Michigan State*
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Minnesota*
Saturday, Nov. 25
at No. 2 Michigan*
Saturday, Dec. 2
Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis)
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Notre Dame-Ohio State live score, highlights, updates