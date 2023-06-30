Notre Dame vs Ohio State Will Be Epic-Unless…

Summer is an interesting time in the Notre Dame media content creation circle. Without the intense day-to-day week-to-week grind of in-season news and actual games to report on, discussions tend to be broader. Certain big-picture themes for the following year come into focus. One of the clear themes of the 2023 season is that the Ohio State game is going to be the “dictating arrow” that will set the course for the trajectory of the entire season.

It makes perfect sense that Notre Dame and Ohio State fans have this game circled on Sept 23rd. This will be one of the year’s biggest games, and the social media and traditional media build-up for it should be massive. There’s only one thing that can derail the “big game vibe” this matchup looks like it will provide. That would be if Notre Dame lost one of their 4 games before OSU’s South Bend visit.

Let’s examine these games and the unique challenges each will provide the Irish.

AUG. 26 - NAVY

Playing Navy is always a challenge. They play a unique brand of college football that requires a high level of discipline and patience to defeat. Additionally, Notre Dame did not defend navy well last year. In fact the Irish were outgained offensively overall and allowed a robust 255 yards on the ground to the Midshipmen. This cannot occur again.

Adding to the potential danger of this matchup is the fact that the game is the first game of the year, is in Ireland and Navy will be featuring a new Head Coach. All of these factors should have Notre Dame on high alert. Certainly, Notre Dame has much more talent than Navy does. But in no way does that guarantee an Irish win. They must be ready.

SEPT. 2- TENN ST.

After the Ireland trip, the Irish will play host to Tennessee State from the Ohio Valley Conference who are coached by a friend of Marcus Freeman’s from Ohio State, Eddie George. This game will feature another clear raw talent mismatch, but also another danger for the Irish.

This is the type of game that often gets overlooked. This game is Tennessee State’s opportunity on the big stage. The chance to knock off a “big boy”. Talent isn’t the issue. Motivation may be. Look no further than last year’s Marshall and Stanford performances to see what can happen when Notre Dame overlooks an undertalented opponent they are heavily favored over at home. Again. The Irish must stay focused on the task at hand.

SEPT. 9 - NC STATE

NC State isn’t a brand name program by any means. They aren’t “flashy” and rarely command much media attention and game buildup. The perfect trap for the Irish to fall into as they visit the state of North Carolina for what will certainly be a steaming hot game in the sun.

Finishing with an 8-5 record last year, the Wolfpack will certainly be excited to play a physical, grinding, tough game against Notre Dame. Dave Doeren will certainly have his squad ready to play. This game falls in the category of ” I don’t care what it looks like, just win it” and is a must-have for the Irish to have a great year.

SEPT. 16 - CMU

On the surface, one may be quick to chalk this game up as a Notre Dame victory before the game is even played, but that would be a mistake. CMU would love nothing more than to sneak up on Notre Dame at home and give them the “Marshall Treatment”.

Irish fans and players will need to resist the urge to look ahead to the Ohio State game the following week and stay in the moment. Not doing so could destroy what would otherwise be one of the biggest big game buildups of recent Notre Dame history. This matchup will be more about mentality than talent. The Irish must be laser focused.

