Notre Dame vs Ohio State: Irish win would alter program

You saw the title I came up with. What was your first reaction to it? John is being dramatic yet again? Or perhaps the notion of it being “just one game”? Or did you really take a moment to think about what this title represents for Notre Dame?

All of America will be watching Notre Dame vs. Ohio State. Will this be the “same old big game Notre Lame”, or will the Irish take the practical and perceptual “next step” towards elite status in year two of Marcus Freeman? In some ways, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Let’s examine a few reasons a victory this weekend against the Buckeyes would change Notre Dame’s path into the modern playoff era.

Program Perception

Notre Dame has been a running meme for my entire adult life because they have an awful record against teams with elite talent and any bowl game of national significance. These are facts. Painful ones for Irish fans. The ones that have stressed the hair out of my head and created wrinkles beyond my age.

There’s only one way out. Win. Big. Games. If Notre Dame beats Ohio State, no matter how it looks, it moves the needle. It forces college football to take the Irish seriously in a way they haven’t been in literally decades. This win, regardless of what happens the rest of the year would prove Notre Dame can beat elite at full strength. This is new territory.

Marcus Freeman

Marcus Freeman beating the school he attended and played for, with the profile they have, and the attention placed on this game, would change things for him. Questions about how long his “learning curve” would be would quickly vanish to be replaced by comments about who the Irish’s playoff opponents may be.

Marcus Freeman is a vibe right now. He just “gets” Notre Dame. He knows his mission is to serve the Notre Dame spirit, not the other way around. Coach Freeman makes the fans feel like they truly are a part of the team. That they truly matter. It’s a different relationship with the coach than what many are used to. It just feels right.

Sam Hartman Signal

Certainly, Notre Dame fans want to see Sam Hartman have a great final year of college football and get drafted into the NFL. In doing so Irish fans are also hoping there are 11-12 regular season wins to be had. So surely, this is about him getting to the next level. But the conversation doesn’t stop there, it starts.

If Notre Dame were to win this game with Sam Hartman, it would signal to the college football world that all Notre Dame needed to be truly competitive again was real-world QB play and an offense somewhat from the modern era. The kind the Irish have lacked for about 20 years. Hartman would represent that shift. And Angeli, Minchey, Carr, and Knight line up behind him. Welcome to the new Notre Dame.

This game is Notre Dame’s chance to begin the shift from very good into the elite discussion. This game has ramifications. Weeks like this don’t come around often, soak it all in folks.

