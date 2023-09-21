Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Staff Predictions for Saturday Showdown

This will be the kind of weekend that speaks exactly why some of the best high school football players nationally choose to attend Notre Dame or Ohio State each year. It’ll show why thousands upon thousands spend a significant amount of their disposable (or in some cases not-so-disposable) incomes on travel and game tickets.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State.

What else do you really have to say? You put those two names together, strap on the helmets and a nation of football fans will follow.

Is this to be Notre Dame’s coming out party under Marcus Freeman and can the Irish show that the saying “closing the gap” is more than just a saying?

Or will Ohio State continue their streak against the Irish, having won the last five games in the series and having been the standard for major college football in the Midwest for the last few decades now?

It doesn’t get much bigger than this in the regular season and here is how the Fighting Irish Wire staff sees it going.

Geoffrey Clark (4-0)

Ohio State is just in a class of its own, and its national statistical rankings, particularly on defense, reflect that. Notre Dame has not yet proven it can take on the big boys in college football and come out on top (Clemson over the past few years notwithstanding). Until that happens, I can’t in good faith pick the Irish in games like this.

Ohio State 35, Notre Dame 14

Michael Chen (4-0)

This week hasn’t been easy for me, as I cover both teams and have some ties to Ohio State, I did graduate from there. Saturday night is going to be a spectacle, South Bend is going to be rocking. Recruits will love the environment, but unfortunately they won’t like the end result. Over the last three weeks, one team has gotten better, the Buckeyes, while one has played well on paper, but has struggled with weaker opponents, the Irish. It will still be a highly contested game, but Ohio State will end up on top.

Ohio State 31, Notre Dame 21

John Kennedy (4-0)

For the first time in about 20 years, Notre Dame is entering a “big game” with a QB who can be trusted to make wise decisions and big plays with his arm. This changes the ritual equation when it comes to the Irish in premier matchups. Add in a beloved young new coach and a night game at home? The vibes couldn’t be much better. This football battle will be physical in true midwestern football power fashion all night with multiple momentum shifts in a close ballgame. Both squads exchange big plays offensively until Benjamin Morrison gets a game-changing interception which leads to a one-score Irish win, possibly via a long field goal. Joyous mayhem ensues.

Notre Dame 34, Ohio State 31

Jeff Feyerer (4-0)

To think Notre Dame was leading at halftime on the road in the Horseshoe with Tyler Buchner at quarterback dueling against current Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is insanity a little over a year later. The number one key for me is the Irish stopping the run and forcing the ball into Kyle McCord’s hands to make plays. I know that might seem counter-intuitive given Marvin Harrison Jr and Emeka Ekbuka’s presence on the outside, but I have more trust in the Irish defensive backs then I do a relatively inexperienced quarterback to take advantage of them. I trust Hartman. I trust the Irish offensive line. And I trust Audric Estime. They’re going to find points out there. It’s on the Irish defensive front to limit the run, get after McCord and win the game. And I think they can. It’s going to be a magical night in South Bend. Hopefully. And I wish I was going.

Notre Dame 31 Ohio State 23

Nick Shepkowski (4-0)

Who gets a pass rush and who contains the oppositions run game? The answer to those questions tells you who wins this one. Can Notre Dame and Audric Estime take over the second half like they’ve done so many times recently and like how Ohio State did it to them last year in Columbus? Notre Dame’s secondary has played about as well as anyone could ask (No. 1 nationally in defensive pass efficiency) and I trust them to do it again, this time it happens to be against about as good of group of them as you’ll find nationally.

Man alive, I’m excited just typing this. And is it just me or is it suddenly getting pretty warm in here? In fact, I’d say it feels like ’88.

Notre Dame 31, Ohio State 30

