Notre Dame vs Ohio State: Confidences & Concerns

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State week is upon us. All of college football awaits the answers to so many major questions relating to both of these teams. How much better does Sam Hartman make Notre Dame in the most premier of matchups? How will new Buckeyes starter Kyle McCord handle the hostile “greened out” home crowd? Are the Irish ready to take the next step or are the Buckeyes a threat to win it all this year?

In many ways, this game feels like both teams’ first. Neither the media or fans on either side of this battle seem to have drawn many concrete conclusions about either team based on the results of the games leading into this. This kind of game at Notre Dame Stadium doesn’t come around often. Will the Irish take advantage?

Let’s examine some confidences & concerns Irish fans may have entering this Saturday’s Midwestern masterpiece of a game.

Confidence 1-Sam Hartman

Sep 16, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) watches from the bench in the closing minutes of the win over the Central Michigan Chippewas at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Hartman’s presence on this team, even if we ignore all other factors, increases Notre Dame’s chances of winning this game significantly. Period. Full Stop. He’s a reliable, calming presence that has instilled confidence throughout the entire team. You can feel it.

For the first time since probably Brady Quinn, Irish fans feel great about their QB entering a game vs. an elite talent-level opponent. This Irish team enters a game of this level much more equipped than any has in well over 20 years. Sam Hartman came to Notre Dame for this showcase.

Confidence 2- Notre Dame's Defense

Sep 16, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas running back Myles Bailey (26) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) and defensive lineman Javontae Jean-Baptise (1) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame’s defense may not be the elite of the elite. But I feel that they will keep the Irish in this game. Ohio State has a ton of elite offensive skill talent, everyone knows that. They will make plenty of plays on Saturday evening. Notre Dame just has to hang in there. Do enough. That’s all it’ll take to give Hartman a shot. And I think they will.

The defense knows that unlike in previous years the offense can actually support them. They won’t have to pitch a near-shutout to win. This leads to more free-minded play. Which leads to good results. Who’s going to make a game-changing play with all of America watching?

Confidence 3-Electricity In The Air

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A general view of Notre Dame Stadium after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

I suspect that the vibe on Notre Dame’s campus will be the closest thing to the “Bush Push” weekend that Irish fans have had since. Sure, there have been games against highly ranked teams, but often Notre Dame was already out of national contention when the games were played. This isn’t that.

Notre Dame is undefeated, has a QB and HC that everyone loves, and is playing Ohio State at home. Add in the “greenout” effect and ESPN Gameday being in town, and that stadium is going to be rocking. Can the team keep the good vibes going all night?

Concerns 1-Run Defense

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) carries the ball upfield against Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety DJ Brown (2) in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

In last year’s affair, Ohio State wore down Notre Dame with the run game progressively throughout the evening. If this occurs again, the Irish are in deep trouble. Playing stout run defense will be a required component of a win.

Life is already going to be hard enough for Irish defenders to deal with the backend skill talent OSU features, add in big running lanes and it will open up all avenues for the Buckeyes offense and spell doom for Notre Dame.

Concern 2- OSU WRs

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) high fives defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.

Ohio State has an elite receiving corps led by Marvin Harrsison Jr and Emeka Egbuka. Even if the Irish contain the run, all it’ll take is one little mistake on the back end of the defense and it will result in a touchdown for the Buckeyes.

Many feel that Notre Dame is entering this game with the best secondary they’ve had since the early 2000’s. They will be tested early and often in this contest. They must hold up to keep Notre Dame in this game. Can Benjamin Morrison deliver a repeat of his 2022 Clemson performance?

Concern 3- Notre Dame O Line

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 16: Joe Alt #76 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up before the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Notre Dame Stadium on September 16, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Notre Dame has put up some gaudy offensive numbers in the first month of the season, record-breaking in fact. That being said, these performances were not against Ohio State’s talent level. Will the 2023 version of “O-Line U” hold up in the run game and allow Hartman time to cook?

Notre Dame does not have a good track record in this area. Many recent premier contests have featured awful run-game numbers and passing digits that aren’t much better. Make no doubt about it. The Notre Dame offensive line must play their best game on Saturday and do so against elite players. Can team leader Joe Alt rally his unit to win the night?

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire