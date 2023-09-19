Notre Dame vs Ohio State: It’s Different This Time

For the last 25-30 years Notre Dame Football has been known for one thing more than any other. Losing “the big game”, often in horrifically embarrassing fashion. That hurts to hear if you are an Irish fan, but it’s the truth. Notre Dame is a running meme when it comes to big-game blowouts. And don’t get me started on bowl game records.

Somehow, some way Notre Dame must end this cycle.

Change the narratives.

Force the country to view them in a different light.

There’s only one way to accomplish this. Beat Ohio State. Let’s examine some ways that the 2023 Notre Dame team is uniquely positioned to possibly do just that.

Notre Dame Is Built Different

While it’s factual to point out Notre Dame’s large-scale failures on the biggest stage for well over decades, the 2023 Irish are put together in a way almost all of those teams weren’t. This year Notre Dame has a top-echelon quarterback and an offense that has scored 40 or more in 4 straight games.

For the first time in what seems like forever, Irish fans enter a big game feeling confident in their signal caller. This difference alone is supplying Irish fans with legitimate hope leading into this contest. Defenses have much more to worry about and gameplan for prepping for Notre Dame this year than they’ve had for in over two decades.

Ohio State Has Some Questions

Ohio State recruits at an elite level. Year in. Year out. That isn’t up for debate. While acknowledging this, I believe it’s also true that if ever there were a year where OSU was more vulnerable than normal, this would be the one.

Notre Dame will enter the game with the more proven and established quarterback. Certain circles of Buckeye fandom have some underlying concerns about both the offensive and defensive fronts. If ever there were a set of circumstances for Notre Dame to win “the big one”, these are it.

Notre Dame Greenout

I have had plenty of past complaints about Notre Dame’s home crowd at times. How it isn’t loud enough. How it’s borderline welcoming to the opposition at times. I’m certain these conditions will not apply this Saturday. Rockne’s House will be rocking when those green jerseys emerge from the tunnel under the bright lights.

When the team is undefeated and in a marquee matchup, Notre Dame stadium gets adequately loud. Add in the night game factor and modern amenities made specifically to raise the noise level such as an in-house DJ and a jumbotron that can register on the Richter scale when the bass hits. The environment will be prime as this game begins.

All things considered, it’s different this time.

