Notre Dame vs North Carolina prediction, game preview

Notre Dame vs North Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Notre Dame (6-1), North Carolina (4-3)

Notre Dame vs North Carolina Game Preview

Why North Carolina Will Win

Which North Carolina will show up?

It’s a maddeningly inconsistent team that can’t come up with the same game twice, but when the running game is working and Sam Howell gets time to work, it’s all deadly.

The Notre Dame offense is far more consistent, but it’s still not all that great.

The Irish passing game will get its 200 yards, the running game will be decent-not-amazing, and the team scores when there’s a chance and lets the defense do the rest.

Unfortunately for the Irish, star S Kyle Hamilton is out with a knee injury, the secondary has allowed 240 passing yards or more in five of the last six games, and Howell has throw two or more touchdowns in every game since the opener against Virginia Tech.

The Tar Heel passing game will move the chains and should be able to dink and dunk on the Irish secondary all game long, but …

Why Notre Dame Will Win

The defense continues to be really, really good.

It’ll give up yards – again, decent offenses can throw on this group – but the front hasn’t allowed much of anything since the opener against Florida State, the takeaways are still coming, and the pass rush stepped it up after a lull with a good game against USC.

No, the Notre Dame offensive line still isn’t quite up to where it needs to be, but it’s improving. The running game came up with its two most productive games of the season, and North Carolina doesn’t have a consistent enough pass rush to be that big a concern, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Tar Heel defense get behind the line? It really is a measuring stick for the team – it’s 3-0 when coming up with three sacks or more, and 1-3 when it doesn’t – and it’ll get to the Notre Dame quarterbacks with at least three sacks.

Even so, Jack Coan will hold up well – he’s coming off of two straight solid games, at least for what the offense needs – the Irish defensive front will stop the Tar Heel running game, and it’ll be yet another routine-looking win as those keep piling up.

Notre Dame vs North Carolina Prediction, Lines

Notre Dame 34, North Carolina 27

Line: Notre Dame -3.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

