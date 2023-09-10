Notre Dame vs NC State: Irish Understood The Mission

What an adventurous day in Raleigh, North Carolina, right folks? Fortunately for Irish fans, after their USF and previous encounters at this particular venue’s flashbacks subsided, Notre Dame was able to down the Wolfpack 45-24. This game was the biggest hurdle on the schedule that stood between Notre Dame hosting Ohio State undefeated or doing so with a deflating loss on the ledger. It was an absolute must-have. They got it.

Did Notre Dame look perfect? No. Are they a finished product? No. Are there position groups that must step up moving forward? Certainly. But the main goal was accomplished. The reality is that Notre Dame won 45-24 in a kind of game with a history of being lost.

Notre Dame understood that this game would be a tough physical battle against NC State and Mother Nature and they fought through it. Let’s examine a few key items that impressed me in this game.

Coaching Staff

This game had a lot going on, to say the least. Marcus Freeman knew going in that this would be a hostile environment versus a physical team in potentially wet conditions. As if these circumstances weren’t challenging enough, add in the extended delay and atrocious officiating, coaching this game was quite the task.

Football coaches are creatures of habit and routine by nature. They deserve a ton of credit for navigating all of the adjustments and nuance involved in this game that led to the hard-fought and earned victory. In my opinion, this is the best and most organized staff I’ve seen from Notre Dame in some time. Kudos.

Hartman Gets Last Laugh

I have to think nobody was more aware of his occasional historical struggles against NC State than Sam Hartman was himself. I’m certain whether on a conscious or unconscious level, he really wanted this game. His leadership by both play and his calm and under-control demeanor is the tide that rises the Irish’s possibilities this year.

Hartman went 15/24 for 286 yards with 4TD and 0 interceptions. Even with the quite unfortunate fumble he had, this is leading, winning football. It’s just so refreshing to see the Irish in a must-win big game with a quarterback fans can actually trust to play at a high level.

Turnovers Are Key

DJ Brown, Xavier Watts and Benjamin Morrison each had interceptions today. These are game changing momentum plays that are worth their weight in gold. Regarding the ground game, the Irish allowed just 84 yards on the day with a long carry of 13 yards. Really strong effort in these areas.

So while the Irish did allow 24 points and their first touchdown of the year, they played winning football in non ideal circumstances. Irish fans certainly hope that the knack for causing turnovers continues, most notably in 2 weeks.

