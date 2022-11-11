Notre Dame vs Navy prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Notre Dame vs Navy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Notre Dame (6-3), Navy (3-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11

Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 12 teams still in the race

Bowl Bubble: Every Team’s Bowl Situation

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Notre Dame vs Navy Game Preview

Why Navy Will Win

The defense is playing well enough to keep this interesting.

The offense isn’t running and controlling games like it might want to, but the run defense was great against Cincinnati, it’s been able to hold up enough to stay in games, and the whole formula might slow things down.

No, the running game doesn’t go on enough long, good marches, but the team still holds the ball for close to 35 minutes.

However …

– CFP Rankings: Think, Know, Believe

Why Notre Dame Will Win

Everyone is throwing on the Midshipmen.

Notre Dame isn’t throwing well enough to bomb away, but it doesn’t need to be Tennessee to open things up. As long as Drew Pyne is able to hit half of his passes and connect on the third down shots, the running game will do the rest.

The offense doesn’t have to take any chances. Just keep moving, and the defense that held Clemson to 90 yards on the ground and hasn’t allowed more than 100 rushing yards five of the last seven games should take care of the rest.

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Navy is 1-5 when it doesn’t run for more than 215 yards, and 2-1 when it does. Marshall is the only team to get past 215 against the Irish – Navy won’t get there.

The style of the Midshipmen will keep this from getting too out of hand, but Notre Dame will be in control from the late first quarter on.

Story continues

– Expert Picks College Week 11 | NFL Week 10

Notre Dame vs Navy Prediction, Line

Notre Dame 34, Navy 13

Line: Notre Dame -15.5 o/u: 39.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Notre Dame vs Navy Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News