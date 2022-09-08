Notre Dame vs Marshall prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Notre Dame vs Marshall How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

How To Watch: NBC/Peacock

Record: Notre Dame (0-1), Marshall (1-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Notre Dame vs Marshall Game Preview

Why Marshall Will Win

The Thundering Herd did what they were supposed to do in a tune-up opener, taking down Norfolk State 55-3.

Of course it was supposed to be an easy game, but it was the work the team got in that’s going to matter here.

Well-traveled transfer Henry Columbi hit 24-of-26 passes – and one of the misses was a pick – Ethan Payne and Khalan Laborn each ran for over 100 yards and two scores, and the defensive front was in midseason form.

The Herd have the D to give the Notre Dame running game trouble – the Irish only ran for 76 yards in the 21-10 loss to Ohio State – and Columbi is an all-around veteran baller who knows what he’s doing.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 2

Why Notre Dame Will Win

The Irish defense is terrific.

The offense didn’t exactly open it up against Ohio State, but it’s got the line to start generating more of a push and be far, far better at keeping defensive fronts out of the backfield.

The secondary that helped the Buckeye attack in relative check isn’t going to be gouged by the Herd backs, and the secondary – among the best in the country; it didn’t give up the big play against the Buckeyes – will have no worries about the receivers getting deep.

Marshall isn’t going to bomb away, with most of the attack kept midrange and relatively conservative. Most importantly for the Irish …

– Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

Story continues

What’s Going To Happen

This week, the running game will work.

Marshall’s defense might have been great against Norfolk State, but it’s not going to be that much stronger against the run after getting gouged throughout last year.

The Irish offensive line will take over early, Tyler Buchner will have a nice game, and the team will sidestep this dangerous landmine on the way to the date with Cal.

– CFN Week 2 Predictions

Notre Dame vs Marshall Prediction, Line

Notre Dame 38, Marshall 14

Line: Notre Dame -20.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Notre Dame vs Marshall Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News