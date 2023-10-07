Notre Dame vs. Louisville: Confidences & Concerns for Irish

Notre Dame fans knew this stretch of the season would be tough. Any 4 game window that starts with Ohio State and ends with USC gets your attention, adding in night road trips to undefeated Duke and now Louisville, and you have yourself a gauntlet.

While the sledding is undeniably tough, the Irish should be in a better place mentally and emotionally to handle this environment than they entered last week’s contest. Why? Winning. Winning solves almost every football problem. And that’s what the Irish did last week.

Can the Irish ramp the offense back up? Will this be yet another last-second nail-biter? Let’s examine some confidences and concerns Notre Dame fans may have entering this tough road affair.

Confidence 1-Different Dynamics

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) avoids Duke Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (19) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame entered the Duke game as a wounded animal coming off the most heart-wrenching loss I could imagine. Meanwhile, Duke was flying high and emotionally peaking at the same time. These dynamics are real, tangible, and matter. Notre Dame overcame.

I expect the Irish to feel better about themselves this week and to be both mentally and physically in a much better place. How this will translate on the field, we have to wait and see. But the starting point is at a much healthier place than it was a week ago.

Confidence 2-Defense

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) fends off a block by Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Is Notre Dame elite defensively? No. Are they perfect or near perfect? Absolutely not. Do I wish there were more havoc plays and turnovers caused? I do. Am I perplexed weekly by Notre Dame’s blitzes never getting home? You bet. Despite all of this, the Irish defense plays well enough to win each week.

Defense travels, as they say. And Notre Dame’s is solid. Even in a year where the Irish picked up the best transfer QB available in the portal, the defense is still the backbone of the program. Especially in tough road games, knowing the defense will play decently should provide fans some peace.

Confidence 3-Hartman & Estime

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs for the winning score during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

When things looked bad and the game, and season were on the line, Sam Hartman and Audric Estime willed the Irish to victory last week. They each made the plays that needed to be made to get the job done. These are your leaders.

Knowing that the Irish have these 2 staples to lean on in critical moments is a big deal. The big question is can Notre Dame start to ramp the offensive numbers back up after facing 2 of the better defenses in the land the last 2 weeks. Also aiding in this effort is that fact that Greathouse and Thomas should be available this week coming off injury.

Concern 1-The Hype Machine

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (13) is sacked by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jordan Botelho (12) and linebacker JD Bertrand (27) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

I’m not acting as if Louisville is a powerhouse and that they have a 100k stadium full of rabid Kentuckians waiting to greet the Irish. But I do acknowledge the momentum that have, just like Duke had.

The Cardinals are undefeated and get to face the Irish at home, at night in a “blackout game”. Momentum is real. Louisville has it. Their fans feel it. Notre Dame must overcome it. Will they? Or will the second of these 2 situations in a row be too much to withstand? The best thing Notre Dame can do is start the game off well and tone down some of the crowd excitement.

Concern 2-The Offense Overall

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 30: Mitchell Evans #88 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish makes a catch against Brandon Johnson #3 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

I fully recognize that Duke and Ohio State are 2 of the best defenses in the country. I also feel that the Irish were in a position to and should’ve scored more points in both contests. Both of these notions can exist and be true at the exact same time.

The bottom line is, in modern college football 14 and 21 points will not win you many games. Period. It’s not only critical for the offense to get back on track to beat Louisville, but the Irish offense also wants to be trending up for when USC heads to town and Notre Dame will need a great offensive day to pull off the upset.

Concern 3-Ghosts Of The Past

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) interviews with ESPN at the end of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Hartman had a rough day the last time he faced Louisville as Wake Forest committed 8 turnovers. 4 were fumbles and Hartman himself threw 4 interceptions. Louisville fans are having a field day sharing statistics and pictures this week of the Cardinals “having Sam’s number”.

While I like to think these situations are vastly different, this is something to keep in mind as 8 turnovers is quite extreme in the worst ways possible. Hopefully the Irish offensive line will hold their own and prevent a repeat.

